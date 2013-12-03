4 Things That Men (Really) Want in a Woman

Carly Spindel has inadvertedly been in the matchmaking business since she was six years old. Now, she’s the vice president of Janis Spindel Serious Matchmaking Inc. (check them out at JanisSpindelMatchMaker.com!) and has “officially” been matching couples for four years.

We all know the stereotype that all men want is sex. But really, they’re looking for pretty much the same things that you are. Here’s a breakdown of the top things they say they want in a woman:

1. Beauty

Men want women who are beautiful. Of course, you don’t have to look like a model to be beautiful—just be the best version of you and focus on your positive attributes. If you have beautiful eyes, accentuate them. If you have great legs, show them off. If you have amazing hair, make sure you wear it down. Hopefully you see where I’m going here. Work with what you have!

2. Brains, Brains, Brains

Intelligence is sexy, and men are captivated by smart women. You don’t need an MBA from Harvard Business School to be considered smart (if you do have one, kudos to you). Instead, you should be aware of what’s going on in the world—read the news, watch CNN, and be in the know. Men are intrigued by women who challenge them and bring something to the table.

3. Body Confidence

Men like women who are fit and in good shape, but they also love curves. Basically, as long as you can wear your clothes with confidence, you’re golden.

4. A Zen Lifestyle

Leading a balanced lifestyle is important. Men enjoy dating someone who can balance their job, family, friends, and a relationship, and they’re drawn to women who are independent. They like women who are down to Earth and aren’t drama queens.