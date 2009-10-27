What Men Want: Converse 1HUND(RED) Ian Ginoza Jack Purcell

OBJECT OF DESIRE:

Converse 1HUND(RED) Ian Ginoza Jack Purcell, $90, at converse.com

Reason #1

Converse’s 1HUND(RED) Artists Series has generated quite a few highly sought after pairs of sneakers. With each release, I find myself questioning what more can be done with these iconic silhouettes, how many more ways can they be flipped. The series not only speaks to individuality, but is built around a good cause.



Reason #2

Artist #67, Ian Ginoza, chose the Jack Purcell V3 as his vehicle for the message and a single white blood cell as the inspiration behind the design. The true anchor of this design is the beautifully crisp white Epi leather that is tied together with red accents on the tongue, lining, and toe cap. This is a great understated sneaker that you can pair with numerous outfits.



Reason #3

Converse commissioned 100 musicians and artists of various disciplines from all around the world to create unique sneaker designs that were inspired by the fight against AIDS in Africa. With each purchase of this shoe, a percentage goes to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. This alone should be reason enough.