What Kind of Shopper are You?

We all love to shop, but just like we have different taste in what we buy, we prefer different methods of how we buy. Whether you’re a thrift store snob, or an emotional shopper, you might be asking the question; what does it say about me? What kind of shopper am I?

The One-Store Shopper: Do you find yourself gravitating towards one store, no matter what you need? Are you constantly shop that brand, whether in the market for new boots, a cardigan, or trendy jewelry? You store-loyal shoppers are commonly found at stores like Banana Republic and J. Crew; what store are you loyal to?

The Bargain-Hunter: Can you be found in Loehmann’s every Sunday, checking to see what their latest Barney’s shipment brought in? Have you mastered the art of wrestling old ladies for the last size-8 shoes? If so, then you’re a Bargain-Hunter. You know the layout of Century 21 and TJ Maxx as well as your own apartment’s, and you aren’t afraid to dig through a mess to find a good deal. But be careful; sometimes you buy things just because they’re on sale. Just because those $700 shoes are now only $200, that doesn’t mean you have to buy them… Well, maybe you do.

The Buying-Things-Without-Trying-Them-On Shopper: If you’re regularly too lazy to wait in the long line for the dressing room but you buy clothes anyway, you (obviously) fit into this category. You always swipe your credit card with the intention of coming back and returning half of your purchases after trying them on at home, but somehow you never get around to it. 30-day return policies are not your friend, and you end up with a closet full of ill-fitting clothes.

The Online Shopper: Now that you can shop in bed or in your underwear, it’s so easy, convenient, and loveable. There are different types of online shoppers, too. Maybe you hate the act of going to stores, trying stuff on, and dealing with salespeople. Or maybe you like to come home after a night of partying and drunk-purchase a cocktail dress that you don’t need, only to forget about it and get super excited when it comes in the mail. Either way, you’re an Online Shopper.

The Thrift Shopper: Do you like to buy your clothing already worn-in? Or maybe you just like previously-owned clothing because it’s cheaper? Do you prefer one-of-a-kind vintage clothes to department store clones? This category can range from $7 shirts from Salvation Army to previously-owned Chanel from Madison Avenue consignment shops, but if you only wear clothing that belonged to someone else, you’re a Thrift-Shopper.

The Emotional Shopper: You fit into this category if you think shopping will cheer you up. Do you feel the need to shop whenever something bad happens to you? Did you just break up with your boyfriend? Did your boss yell at you today? You think a new skirt will make you feel better; maybe so, but your bank account won’t appreciate it that much.

So, what kind of shopper are you? Do you fit into just one of these categories? Or perhaps you fit into all six?