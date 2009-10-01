What Kind Of Girlfriend Are You

Multiple choice options may seem like the easiest way to get a feel for your role in a relationship, however, we’ve bypassed all of the tedious questioning and are cutting straight to the categories, so you can determine once and for all, what type of girlfriend you are. Here’s a look at the top eight choices; decide which type you are, which type you’d rather be, and which type your best guy friend’s girlfriend is, and email her this link!

Loving and Loyal

You are one of the few women who can actually be deemed honest. You don’t cheat, you don’t lie, and you are genuinely loving. Yes, you partake in the occasional fight, but your intentions are always to move the relationship in a forward direction, even if that means admitting you too were wrong. You show your affection in natural way, by listening and supporting your boyfriend. You never put to much pressure on him and you expect the same in return.

Too Good To Be True

Usually you’re this type of girlfriend at the beginning of any relationship. You like all of the same things he does, eat the same foods, have the same schedule, laugh at the same jokes, and the list goes on. You’re basically in the honeymoon stage of the relationship. However, after a few months, he may realize, you were too good to be true. Since really, you don’t like Metallica but Britney Spears instead and when you said you ate and liked any type of food, well right there he should have known you were lying.

More Of A Mother

When you get home there’s a pile of dishes waiting for you, loads of laundry left around for you to pick up and wash, and your guy is in the kitchen waiting to see what’s on the menu for dinner. A curfew is set in place as well as places that are totally off limits. You see yourself as the woman in the relationship, so naturally your duties become picking out your man’s clothes and cleaning up his messy trail.

Crew Clinger: Stage 5

His friends are your only friends. Everywhere he goes, you follow at his heels like a cute little puppy, but after a while his friends get tired of your bark and wonder why you never shut up. You don’t connect on a friendship level with girls, and you’d rather spend all your time with your guy, and his guys too.

Facebook Freak

Being addicted to Facebook is one thing, being addicted to your boyfriend’s is another. The moment you were asked to be his leading lady, you got on your iPhone and instantly requested that your name be prominent in his information section. Your status is updated at least twice a day, with information about your relationship; I miss you… or some sappy lyric about your latest falling out. You screen his friend requests heavily, making sure no female friends make the accepted list. You comb through his friend list and make sure he deletes anyone whom you deem a threat.

Manipulating Man Eater

You eat up your boyfriends and spit them out. You win every dispute, without question because his argument is simply stupid, and you let him know that. You are not afraid to be brutally blunt with your guy. You have an ego the size of God knows what, which is what provokes you to be so confident. You never back down, and you always get your way. You act adorable, sweet, and innocent but can turn into a maneater at a moment’s notice; basically, Kristin Cavallari from the Hills.

One Of Those Broads

The nicest way to say, you’re a pushover. What your man says, goes. You’d do anything to make him happy even if it compromised your reputation. You play by his rules and take his crap, all with a smile. You cater to his needs and sometimes forget about your own.

Risking It All

You take big risks: such as meeting up with an old boyfriend and ending up at their place the next morning. We did say big risks, didn’t we? You take guys phone numbers on the fly, and respond to their text messages immediately. You are emotionally unattached, which is somewhat healthy and somewhat harsh.

Now that we’ve layed out all the possibly girlfriend cards, chose carefully, and going forward maybe change your ways.