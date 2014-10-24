What Kim Kardashian Really Wears To Bed

Think of Kim Kardashian, and you’ll probably think bombshell, with a capital ‘B’ (human Barbie also comes to mind). Which is why we’ve always just assumed she goes to sleep every night in some sexy, seriously expensive get-up, that she probably had custom made in Paris. Well, think again.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Kardashian, admitted: “I wear sweats every night around the house. When I am exhausted I go on vacation and just rejuvenate and wear no make-up and hardly brush my hair.” Wait, Kardashian owns sweats? She doesn’t wake up and get her face fully contoured every morning? We almost don’t believe it. The real question here is what does Kanye West have to say about this? We can only guess he’s tried at some point to get her into some kind of Givenchy couture number for bedtime, so kudos to Kim for at least keeping it real ever so occasionally.

Another admission in the piece? Kardashian is fully aware of how tragic she dressed before her now husband West came into the picture, and schooled her on everything from Azzedine Alaïa to Carine Roitfeld. “I look back at photos and I want to cringe when I matched, like, turquoise eye shadow with turquoise sweater with turquoise flowers in my hair. Like, I was so bizarre,” she shared. “If I could go back [in time] I’d just be classic. That’s why I try to dress my daughter classic so she can look back at her baby pictures when she’s older and know that she was dressed so simple and cute.”

And there you have it, Kardashian is fully aware that she wasn’t always a fashion plate, and she does own a pair of sweats. Now we can all sleep at night.