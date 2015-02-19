What It’s Like to be a Buyer at Fashion Week

It might feel like fashion week is all about bloggers, the street style scene and #OOTD selfies, but there’s actually still a whole lot of serious business that goes on behind the scenes, and no one knows that better than the buyers. Every major department stores and online boutique sends buying representatives to the shows, where they bank on–and buy–the pieces they think will be big. By both selecting the styles spotted on the runway, and attending private appointments, these are the people who pick what we’ll be shopping for next season.

To find out exactly what NYFW entails for a buyer, store owner/stylist/buyer Elyse Walker—the woman behind FWRD, an online shopping destination that stocks Givenchy, Isabel Marant, Phillip Lim, a host of other luxe labels—photographed her Fashion Week VIP access.

Keep clicking to check out Elyse Walker’s buyer diary!