We Can’t Escape the #10YearChallenge, So Here Are the Best Ones

Scroll To See More Images
Random trips down memory lane are easier than ever, thanks to the many pictures we shared on social media (and in some cases, forgot about). This month, you’ve likely seen a surge in side-by-side before and after photos posted by literally everyone on your timeline. The short answer: it’s a new “challenge”–though we’d hardly label it something difficult to do–that’s basically #ThrowbackThursday on steroids. So what is the 10 Year Challenge?
The viral movement encourages users to post images from 2009 (or earlier) and 2019 side-by-side to see just how far they’ve come, aged and beautified or lack thereof. Even if you’re just a spectator, scrolling through the images of those brave enough to take this on is quite entertaining.
While we’re sure all of your friends on social have uploaded their before-and-afters, A-listers are joining in and unsurprisingly garnering the most attention. What’s even less surprising is that a lot of these A-listers look as though they’ve been sipping from a fountain of youth for years.
Don’t believe us? Start scrolling and take a look for yourself.
Gabrielle Union
The actress and new mom turned her’s into a 20-year challenge.
Jessica Biel
Not much has changed, except the hair color.
Viola Davis
We need Viola’s skin care routine.
Reese Witherspoon
Time flies, but Reese’s gorgeous cheekbones remains the same.
Nicki Minaj
Same killer curves, 10 years later.
Lea Michele
We’re not mad at this either.
Kate Hudson
Who knew 10 years ago that we would see this blondie with a buzz cut?
Madonna
Of course the queen of transformation took part.
Danielle Brooks
Nothing like a good ‘ol glow-up!
Elizabeth Banks
Agreed: blondes have more fun.
Lori Loughlin
Some things never change.
Candace Cameron Bure
Different years. Same beauty.
Janet Jackson
The throwback to end all throwbacks, featuring Keisha Knight Pulliam.
View this post on Instagram
I caved... 2009 vs 2019 So crazy to dig into pics from 10 years ago. I LovE aging! Wisdom comes with a wrinkle or two... and I’ll take it! The woman I am in 2019 is way more joyful, settled, connected and peaceful than I was 10 years ago and I’m still expanding into all of these pieces of myself. I am grateful for who I was in 2009, who I am now and every version of me in between. I look forward to creating more smile lines ☺️ #howharddidaginghituchallenge #agingchallenge #agechallenge #2009vs2019 #2009 #2019 #moresmilesin2019
LeeAnn Rimes
#MoreSmilesIn2019
Tyra Banks
#10YearChallenge, but make it fashion.