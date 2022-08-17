If You Liked The Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic, You’ll Love Tenniscore

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

What do coastal grandmothers, Meredith Blake and Sporty Spice all have in common? They’re all offshoots of the newest aesthetic to sweep Instagram feeds: tenniscore. Another “core” has been added to the ongoing trend list, but this one really seems to be at the actual core of these various fashion themes. What is Tenniscore you might ask? Well for starters, it involves a lot more than just serving on the court.

Tenniscore is the blending of modern athleisure (like the popular Alo yoga tennis skirt) with a vintage country club aesthetic. When I think of the vibe, I like to picture a young Kris Jenner in full tennis whites meeting present-day Kim Kardashian for lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel—the perfect mix of modern-day fashion and vintage nostalgia.

While tenniscore obviously takes on a literal purpose on a tennis court, it can also act as an aspirational aesthetic for every day. Pleated skirts can be paired with crew socks and worn with loafers or sneakers as a transitional look from summer to fall. Knit striped sweaters should be tied around your shoulders at any possible opportunity (pretty much every time you’re wearing slacks). And an oversized sporty tote bag can be a practical replacement for your old work or weekend bag. Essentially, if it’s preppy, sporty and practical, you’ve successfully scored the tenniscore aesthetic.

You Got Served Top and Mini Skirt Set

This long sleeve set is the perfect fall transition piece to serve a look.

Metallic Accent Almond-Toe Penny Loafers

While you obviously wouldn’t wear this pair of loafers on the tennis court, they’d look so cute with tall socks and a tennis skirt post hypothetical match.

Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

This Alo tennis skirt is one of the best options on the market and it comes in six fun colors.

Cable Knit Sweater

This sweater is great for layering over a collared shirt or can be worn on its own with some chunky gold jewelry. Chic!

New Balance 327 Textile Sneaker

This pair of New Balance sneakers will take you from the court to a coffee shop (or just the latter).

BDG Colton Cargo Pleated Mini Skirt

This pleated cargo skirt is a grungier take on the tenniscore trend. Wear it with loafers to give it a preppy vibe or lean into the grunge with lug sole boots.

Boat and Tote

This iconic canvas bag is back and better than ever. Ditch the classic monogram and customize the tote with a cheeky word instead.

Performance Crew Socks

No tenniscore look is complete without crew socks! This pack of three is only five dollars.

Stripe Button Back Cotton Crewneck Sweater

The red stripe combo on this sweater is amazing but when you look at it from the back it gets even better because of the adorable button detailing down the back.

Interval Seamless Workout Minidress

The white trim elevates this workout dress from Sweaty Betty for everyday wear while still being hot girl walk approved.

Avery Dress

This soft tennis dress comes in black and white and includes built-in shorts and removable padding. The cut-out trim gives the classic look a modern twist.