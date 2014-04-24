What Google Glass Would Look Like If It Were Designed by Prada

Leave it to the Germans to try to figure out how the wearable technology of Google Glass would look if it were designed by a major luxury fashion house. German tech blog Curved.de posed the question: What would Google Glass look like if it were designed by Prada? And here’s what they came up with:

The editors took a real pair of Prada sunglasses–the Absolute Ornate glasses from the Spring/Summer 2014 collection–and infused them with the eyesight technology Google Glass has by this point made so famous. Here’s how the layout would work, in terms of the battery power, the wireless connection, and more:

Considering that, just a few weeks ago, Google announced a partnership with Luxottica—the company that owns major eyewear brands like Ray-Ban, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, and, yes, Prada—we think a design similar to this one might not be too far into the distant future. And while we see plenty of people out and about at events in New York wearing the classic Google Glass design, we think the style set would be much more on-board with a big name like Prada behind it.

H/t to Tech Crunch for translating the original German site into English!

What do you think of the design? Would you wear them? Sound off below!