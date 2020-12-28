The Dreamstone From ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’ Is Based on a Terrifying Greek Myth 

If you’re like us, you may be curious to know what the Dreamstone is from Wonder Woman: 1984. Wonder Woman: 1984, a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, is the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe.

Watch 'Wonder Woman: 1984' on HBO Max $14.99 buy it

The movie, which premiered on Friday, December 25, on HBO Max, stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, as she discovers a mysterious object called the Dreamstone, an item that grants wishes—for a price. Diana comes across the Dreamstone as she works as senior anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C., alongside Barbara Ann Minerva (later known as Cheetah). When the FBI asks Diana and Barbara to identify a cache of stolen antiques from a robbery that Wonder Woman foiled, Diana notices that one of the objects, the Dreamstone, has a Latin inscription.

Diana unknowingly wishes for her dead lover, Steve Trevor, to come back to life. Barbara wishes to be more like Diana. And businessman Max Lord wishes to become the Dreamstone himself. As Diana learns more about the Dreamstone, however, she discovers that the good doesn’t outweigh the bad. She learns that the Dreamstone was created by Dolos, the god of lies, treachery, deception and mischief, which explains why each wish is granted with a curse. She also learns that the Dreamstone is connected to the collapse of several civilizations who refused to renounce their wishes. In the end, Wonder Woman is able to prevent a nuclear war by convincing Max and everyone around the world to renounce their wish, ending the Dreamstone’s curse.

So is the Dreamstone based on true story or a real myth? Well, we hope it’s not based on a true story because that would be horrific, but it looks like the myth around the Dreamstone is real. For one, Dolos, also known as Dolus, is a real god in Greek mythology. He is the spirit of trickery and guile, but also a master at cunning deception, craftiness and treachery. He is the son of Gaia, the personification of earth, and Aether, the personification of the upper sky. Dolos, whose female counterpart is Apate, the goddess of fraud and deception, was so powerful that he was even able to trick gods into lies, according to some stories.

Dolos is also the inspiration for the Wonder Woman comics villain, the Duke of Deception (also known as Dechalafrea Ero), who has the power to create realistic illusions. A version of the Dreamstone also appears in the D.C. comics. Known as the Materioptikon, the weapon was created by Doctor Destiny allowed the villain to create illusions on a worldwide scale. With the weapon, Doctor Destiny was able to overwrite history and create a false reality with a fascist version of the Justice League before the superhero team was able to stop him, according to Screenrant. Though it’s unclear if the Dreamstone itself is based on a Greek myth, it’s clear that it’s creator was inspired by one of the most devious (and terrifying) Greek gods.

