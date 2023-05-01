Meet Coastal Cowgirl, the “Yeehaw” Cousin of the Coastal Grandma Aesthetic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Tighten your bootstraps and hang on to your hat — there’s a new aesthetic in town this summer, and it’s fixin’ to be just as big as the Barbiecore, “Vanilla Girl,” and Balletcore trends. So give a hearty howdy to “Coastal Cowgirl,” the country-inspired TikTok viral look that lives rent-free on your FYP. Adding a beachy twist to the classic cowboy attire, the aesthetic borrows chic style elements from the Coastal Grandma trend of last summer, taking southern fashion to a whole new level. And if the #coastalcowgirl tag’s over 90 million views are indicative, the “Giddy-up gal” get-ups are here to stay. So how does one truly get the “Coastal Cowgirl” look anyway?

Though the name might suggest it, you don’t have to live on the coast, work as a ranch hand, or ride a horse to partake in the look. The popularization of the trend began during the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 showings. Molly Goddard featured her signature flowy dresses with statement-toed cowboy boots, while Ralph Lauren used cowboy hats as a key styling element. Off the runway, the trend is all about mixing traditional southern Americana staples like denim, button-down shirts, and flannel with romantic details like eyelets, lace, and florals. To add the “Coast” in “Coastal Cowgirl,” pair Western staples with light and gauzy pieces in earthy shades of white, cream, pink, nude, and ivory. Finish the look with beachy, beaded puka necklaces and freshwater pearl earrings, or take a page from Western style with chunky turquoise bracelets and rings.

Need celebrity inspiration? Look to Kendall Jenner’s iconic beachwear set, Pamela Anderson’s (A.K.A the OG “Coastal Cowgirl”) ’90s wardrobe, and Sydney Sweeney’s all-white ensemble.

If you’re eager to add a little “yeehaw” to your life, keep scrolling to shop our fave “Coastal Cowgirl” finds.

Women’s Puff Elbow Sleeve Crinkle Tiered Dress

Everyone needs a throw-on-and-go dress, even cowgirls. Saddle up and ride off into the beach sunset in this lightweight, tiered short-sleeve mini.

Frankie’s Bikinis x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tankie Tankini Bikini Top

Gingam, ruffles, and eyelets — oh my. This top is truly a “Coastal Cowgirls” dream swimwear. Not a fan of the tankini cut? Try the triangle top version or opt for the one-piece instead. Don’t forget to grab the matching bottoms, too!

8 Other Reasons Cowboy Boot Earring

Itty bitty boot earrings are a great way to dip your toe (pun intended) into the “Coastal Cowgirl” scene.

27 miles malibu Solace Vest

The orange weave block detailing really sells the cowgirl vibes and reminds us of a Western-themed afghan blanket from the ’70s.

DREAMCIA Women’s Embroidered Western Cowgirl Boots

Pastels are always in for spring and summer. Add these baby-pink boots to a sundress for a girly vibe, or pair them with this season’s hottest denim trend — the long jean skirt — for a pop of color.

Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum

Inspired by the Mojave Desert in the Southwest, Byredo’s Mojave Ghost captures the essence of “Coastal Cowgirl” with notes of musky ambrette, fresh Jamaican nesberry, powdery violet, and crisp amber and cedarwood.

TOVOSO Western Cowgirl Hat

No “Coastal Cowgirl” is complete without her hat. This option from Amazon features a wide brim that’ll cover your face and an open weave that allows fresh air to circulate. No sweaty hat hair here!

LoveShackFancy Altima Floral Eyelet Minidress

Pink florals and eyelets combined are a match made in cowgirl heaven. Bonus points for the adorable puff and ruffle sleeves.

Women’s Shana Cowboy Boots

Attn people who find tall boots impossible to get into due to narrow calf openings — these ankle booties with intricate braiding will be perfect for you.

Qceasiy Seashell Necklace Choker

A neutral shell necklace works with every “Coastal Cowgirl” outfit, adding an instant touch of beachy vibes. We especially adore the adjustable pull-tight closure that allows for a customized fit.