What Is Barbiecore? The 2022 Trend Is Turning The World Pink

If you feel like your vision has gone pink recently, you’re not alone. Being a Barbie girl has never been easier, or hotter—hot pink is everywhere, on everyone, and of course, Barbie has something to do with it. The rise in vibrant pink on red carpets, in stores and on your Instagram feed is officially being referred to as Barbiecore. What is Barbiecore? Come on Barbie, let’s go party, I’ll tell ya.

If you were a Barbie fan back in your youth (like I was), you’ll know that Barbie had virtually every job possible. She’d ride in her hot pink convertible to her job as a vet, frost perfect cupcakes as a pastry chef, pirouette on stage as a ballerina and take a quick trip to outer space as an astronaut. With such an impressive resume, it should come as no surprise that she has orchestrated her big comeback with the most notable figures in the film and fashion industries.

Chances are, you’ve seen plenty of pictures of Ryan Gosling with bleach blonde hair for his upcoming role as Ken. If you have, you’ll know that the highly anticipated Barbie movie is set to hit theaters in 2023. The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and is taking the character out of the toy box and into the real world.

Well, almost the real world. The return of Barbiecore rose in popularity in the fashion industry first. Fashion runways and red carpets have had an influx of hot pink. Last season, Valentino had an entirely hot pink runway show with 22 complete looks in the Barbie-approved shade. Since the vibrant fashion show, the looks have shown up at the Grammy Awards, Coachella and pretty much every event with a professional photographer.

Name your favorite celebrity. I’m serious, throw a name one out! There’s an excellent chance that they’ve worn Valentino’s Barbie pink in the last few months. Gigi Hadid, Florence Pugh, Conan Gray, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway and Dua Lipa are amongst the fleet of celebrities embracing the high-fashion bimbo aesthetic.

So what makes a modern-day Barbie? I’ll break it down for you.

They love hot pink. Hotter pink. HOTTEST pink. Duh. They have an eagerness to try new things (despite only wearing hot pink). They hike the trail they’ve been saving pictures of, they ask the cutie out on their morning commute and they take themselves out for a fancy solo dinner. They apply lip gloss mid-presentation at work and then nail the follow-up questions. They’re a free the nipple advocate (inspired by Florence Pugh). They delete every picture of their ex off their phone. Yes, all of them. They sit on the side of the table with good lighting and then ask their date to take a picture of them sipping an espresso martini and immediately post it. They apply a six-step skincare routine on a two-hour flight. They regularly update a detailed five-year plan. They successfully convinced the Ken in their life to get a therapist. They suggest karaoke every time they go out.

And above all, Barbiecore is all about confidence! Wearing a full hot pink outfit is a great way to show the world that you’re bold, fashionable and just as hot as the color you’re wearing. Keep reading for every piece you need to get started.