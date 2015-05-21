Everything That’s Arriving and Leaving Netflix in June

Go ahead and black out June 12–and probably June 13 and 14 too–because that’s when the entire 14-episode third season of “Orange Is The New Black” finally hits Netflix!

At the end of every month the streaming service releases a list of the shows arriving online for the following month, as well as the series and movies about to be deleted. In addition to OITNB, the fifth season of “Pretty Little Liars” will land online in June, as will a bunch of movies including “Grace of Monaco” and “Cake” starring Jennifer Aniston. There will also be 55 titles taking an exit from Netflix over the next few weeks.

Keep scrolling to find out what you should binge-watch before it disappears—and what to look forward to arriving online this month.

Arriving on Netflix in June:

June 1, 2015

The Aviator (2004)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Hidden Kingdoms (2014)

The High and the Mighty (1954)

La Dictadura Perfecta (2014)

The Magdalene Sisters (2002)

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly (2008)

R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It (2007)

The Perfect Dictatorship (2014)

Sex Ed (2014)

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta (2013)

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas (2014)

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando (2012)

June 3, 2015

Best of Me (2014)

Hector and the Search for Happiness (2014)

June 5, 2015

Sense8 (2015 Netflix original series)

June 6, 2015

On the Road (2012)

June 7, 2015

Words and Pictures (2013)

June 8, 2015

Grace of Monaco (2014)

June 9, 2015

Free the Nipple (2014)

It’s Tough Being Loved by Jerks (2008)

June 10, 2015

Nightcrawler (2014)

Pretty Little Liars: Season 5

Rosewater (2014)

June 11, 2015

The Legend (1993)

The Legend 2 (1993)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 2 (2013 series)

June 12, 2015

Champs (2015)

The Cobbler (2014)

Life of Crime (2013)

Orange Is the New Black: Season 3 (2013 series)

June 13, 2015

Antarctica: A Year on Ice (2013)

Scandal: Season 4 (2012 series)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

June 15, 2015

Bindi’s Bootcamp: Season 1 (2012 series)

Danger Mouse: Seasons 1-­10 (1981 series)

Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer (2013)

Really Me: Season 1­-2 (2011 series)

Rodney Carrington: Laughters Good (2014)

Team Toon: Season 1 (2013 series)

Wizards vs. Aliens: Season 1-­3 (2012 series)

June 16, 2015

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of (2015)

Curious George (2006)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Two Days, One Night (2014)

June 17, 2015

Heartland: Season 6 (2007 series)

Point and Shoot (2014)

June 19, 2015

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

Some Assembly Required (2014)

June 20, 2015

Cake (2014)

June 23, 2015

Advantageous (2015)

June 24, 2015

Beyond the Lights (2014)

June 25, 2015

Ballet 422 (2014)

June 26, 2015

Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 1 (2015 series)

Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour (2015)

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

Young & Hungry: Season 2 (2014 series)

June 27, 2015

The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012)

Everything leaving Netflix in June:

June 1, 2015

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

City of Ghosts (2003)

Dance with Me (1998)

DeRay Davis: Power Play (2010)

Dream Lover (1994)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 2-­3 (2010 series)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Frankie and Johnny (1991)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield and Friends: Vol. 1-­2 (1998 series)

Great Queen Seondeok, The (2009 series)

Hatchet II (2010)

I Escaped A Cult (2014)

Ink Master: Season 1 (2012 series)

Inside Combat Rescue: Season 1 (2013 series)

Last Action Hero (1993)

The Perfect Husband: The Laci Peterson Story (2004)

Phantom of the Opera: Special Edition (2004)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Rain Man (1988)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Rocketeer, The (1991)

Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Swept Away (2002)

Syriana (2005)

Tank Girl (1995)

Triplets of Belleville (2003)

Waking Life (2001)

June 6, 2015

Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away (2012)

Crash (2004)

June 15, 2015

Space: Unraveling the Cosmos (2014)

The River Why (2010)

Tin Man (2007)

June 17, 2015

Dummy (2002)

June 20, 2015

Amadeus (1984)

Collateral Damage (2002)

Guilt Trip (2012)

Lonesome Dove (1989)

Practical Magic (1998)

June 22, 2015

Madonna: The MDNA Tour (2013)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

June 28, 2015

Biutiful (2010)

June 29, 2015

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1­-2 (2008 series)

Texas Chainsaw (2013)

June 30, 2015

Baby­-Sitters Club: Season 1 (1990 series)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Godzilla (1998)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

National Security (2003)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Taxi Driver (1976)