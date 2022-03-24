What Is Air Max Day? Everything You Need to Know About This Major Annual Event

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few shoes that have reached celebrity status where just saying the name of the style evokes immediate recognition. One of these icon-level shoes is the Nike Air Max. You’ve probably seen a pair with its supportive bubble bottom (maybe you’re even wearing them right now) but you may not know the history behind it or that the shoe has its own holiday: Air Max Day. What is Air Max Day, you ask? Only the biggest annual celebration of Nike’s innovation and the styles we’ve been wearing for more than three decades. This year, Nike is celebrating the 35th anniversary, also known as the emerald anniversary, of the Air Max design reaching legend status.

Air Max Day is an opportunity to celebrate the sneakers on your feet (and an excuse to buy a new pair or two). It started back in 1987 when Nike first released the Air Max 1. The original Air Max 1 featured Air Max cushioning with the visible window in the shoe’s heel — one of the sneaker’s signature elements — and of course, the famous Nike swoosh. Over the last three decades, Nike has continued to release Air Max sneakers. The designs have ranged from neon detailing to rainbow stitching, but through every iteration, the classic Air Max design has held true.

In 2014, the Air Max design was given its own day to celebrate its continued success. Now when March 26th rolls around, you’ll know it’s time to check Nike’s Air Max selection to give your footwear an annual boost. You’ll be able to celebrate Air Max Day by shopping Nike’s site for new and limited edition Air Max styles.

While Air Max Day is officially on March 26th, Nike will be releasing new Air Max styles throughout the month. The pair pictured above, known as AM 97s, will be released on March 31st so be sure to keep refreshing Nike’s site. This pair even features “35” embroidered in Roman numerals on the outer edge of the shoe to honor the anniversary.

The new releases come just in time for spring with colorful sneaker options available for women, men and kids (yes, you can do a full matching moment). Whether you’re drawn to pink and green accents or a sporty black base, there’s bound to be a Nike Air Max style to put the spring in your step. Keep reading for the Air Max styles you’ll want to slip your feet in before they sell out.

Nike Air Max Dawn

These happy pink and green sneakers play on the two biggest colors trending this season. They’re made with 20 percent recycled materials and have a groovy retro feel. If you look closely, you’ll see the signature Nike swoosh added to the top of the shoe — a fun detail for hardcore Nike fans.

Nike Air Max 270

The Air Max 270s are the ultra-sporty version of the classic Air Max design. They feature an extra large Air Max unit to support you on long runs, high jumps and everything in between. The style is available in nine different colors.

Nike Air Max 90

Embrace your maximalist side with this ultra-colorful version of the Nike Air Max 90 sneakers. Instantly take any outfit to the next level by slipping on these kicks, which feature all the iconic features you love from the OG style, including a waffle outsole and stitched overlays. You can also shop this style in more neutral colorways if these are a bit too bold.