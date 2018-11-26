These 33 Gray Pieces Will Help You Construct the Perfect Groutfit

Scroll To See More Images

Few things encapsulate the spirit of fall quite like the groutfit. The “groutfit”—a portmanteau of the words gray and outfit—speaks to a kind of style that’s simultaneously lackadaisical and delightful.

Where all-black-everything reeks of effortless sophistication, the groutfit communicates something much chiller—a day spent cozied up in the lowest-key outfit possible. Groutfits tend to be so laid-back, in fact, that the gr seems less the result of the ensemble’s all-gray palette and more of an homage to the “grunge” or “grouchiness” inherent to the look.

The groutfit first stumbled onto the sartorial scene in 2009, when an enterprising internet user added the term to Urban Dictionary. But it took a while for the innovative look to gain steam. The ensemble didn’t enter the mainstream until somewhat recently—with the Kardashian-Jenners stepping out in surprisingly sleek groutfits in 2016 and Gigi Hadid opting for a more comfy-cute approach to the look a year later, in 2017.

Now, the groutfit has been reiterated so many times, its styling options are seemingly endless. Dressy groutfits are on the menu—so are office-appropriate groutfits, and classically chill ones. It’s pretty hard to go wrong when it comes to styling a groutfit, but the key is knowing where to start—which gray clothes are worth shopping, which building blocks you need to enter groutfit paradise.

Though many have created shopping guides to black-on-black, neon-on-neon or sparkle-on-sparkle, few have ventured into groutfit territory. No longer. Ahead, you’ll find 33 gray pieces worth shopping immediately—be it for your next groutfit, neutral-dominated ensemble or standard outfit (gray goes with everything, guys).

Cut and Sew Belted Mini Dress, $48 at Topshop

A dress is a one-stop shop for groutfit-dom. Dress it up with fun shoes and jewelry, or lean into groutfit territory hard with some gray leggings or cozy socks.

Brixton Baker Boy Hat, $25.50 at ASOS

Because the world’s most fun groutfits aren’t complete without a few gray accessories, and this trendy baker boy cap is a great place to start.

Mr & Mrs Italy Shearling-Lined Parka, $4,120 at Net-a-Porter

Two shades of gray in one cozy coat? We’re sold.

Isabel Marant Brettany Wool Sweater, $698 at Matches Fashion

When life is monochromatic, shapes become a lot more fun.

Mango Shaggy Faux Fur Coat, $200 at ASOS

Straight up, you could wear this with anything.

Monki Tie-Front T-Shirt, $24 at ASOS

Your go-to gray T-shirt got a makeover, and the result is super comfy-cute.

Stradivarius Midi Length Cardigan, $32 at ASOS

The fashionable equivalent of a cozy bathrobe.

Midi Knit Dress, $56 at ASOS

Sweater dresses are totally on the menu.

Glamorous Point Block Heel Shoes, $38 at ASOS

Because while groutfits pair great with socks, shoes are required if you want to leave the house. (We’re sorry—we don’t make the rules.)

Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Wind Shell Jacket, $150 at Net-a-Porter

Stay warm without sacrificing the integrity of your groutfit with this sleek windbreaker.

Metallic Yarn Beret, $24 at Urban Outfitters

A knit gray beret—need we say more?

Free People Movement Sweet Flow Pullover Jacket, $88 at Free People

Athleisure done right.

Super Soft Cropped Roll Neck Jumper, $60 at Topshop

Equal parts chic, cozy and versatile.

GOEN.J Long Hooded Sweater Dress, $779 at Farfetch

For days when you’re decisive enough to know you want a groutfit, but too lazy to actually assemble one.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Messenger Bag, $1,580 at Bergdorf Goodman

Your go-to bag wants in on the groutfit movement, too.

Madeleine Thompson Kalyke Jumpsuit, $524 at Revolve

Pajamas that are veritably cute enough to wear outside the house.

Theory Silk-Satin Culottes, $385 at Net-a-Porter

Culottes offer the perfect blend of comfort and chic style—take advantage.

Slouch Coat, $95 at Topshop

The easiest (and coziest) way to dress up a look? Throw a jersey blazer over it.

Miss Guided Roll Neck Sweater, $32 at ASOS

Throw on a groutfit without thinking about it. (That’s the beauty of a gray knit matching set, after all.)

Plain Cape, $29 at ASOS

Cape or blanket? We don’t know, but we’re on board.

Brittney Unit Boots, $60 at Topshop

Thanks to these boots, you can dress up your groutfit without sacrificing comfort.

Pocket T-Shirt, $17.90 at Zara

A T-shirt so comfortable you’ll want to wear it everywhere. (And so versatile you actually can wear it everywhere.)

Curve Coat, $87 at ASOS

Because your coat shouldn’t ruin your groutfit. It should merely enhance it.

Palazzo Pants, $49.90 at Zara

Palazzo pants are proof sophistication and comfort aren’t mutually exclusive.

Alanna Sweatshirt Dress, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Sweatshirt dresses are basically the first iteration of the groutfit.

New Look Beanie, $8 at ASOS

Beanies go with groutfits like peanut butter goes with jelly.

PrettyLittleThing Eyelet Maxi Cardigan, $35 at ASOS

A floor-length gray cardigan is the ultimate groutfit power move.

Balenciaga Oversized Cotton Sweatshirt, $952 at Matches Fashion

Even Balenciaga understands the importance of chic gray clothes.

Double-Breasted Button Coat, $149 at Zara

Cozy, warm and anything but boring.

I Love Mr Mittens Kolette Oversized Wool Cardigan, $681 at Matches Fashion

Because you can’t go wrong with a wool cardigan. You just can’t.

BDG Contrast Stitch Carpenter Jean, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Simultaneously sleek and cozy. A strange combination, but we’re not complaining.

Miu Miu 5 Sock Heeled Boots, $990 at Farfetch

Boots that are basically socks—groutfit AF.

Waffle Hotel Robe, $42 at ASOS

Catch us wearing this all day, every day.