What If Your “Dream Job” Becomes a Nightmare?

I am a HUGE proponent of the “do what you love” adage. I have written on the topic several times and even shared my journey to living this dream.

However, what about those who went for it and found the obstacles too great to bear? Or worse, that they were better off before?

The New York Times wrote a provocative article which interviewed several new entrepreneurs in order to get a TRUE account of how they are coping sans health benefits, expense accounts and paid vacation.

The story begins with a young woman named Rona Economou who worked as a lawyer at a large Manhattan law firm, making a great salary and enjoying the lifestyle of a successful young professional until she was laid off in 2009. Panicked at first, she soon realized this was her opportunity to strike out on her own and lead a more productive and healthy life.

Her dream? To open Greek bakery, Boubouki, which quickly turned into a full-time/over-time kind of gig minus the cushy benefits her former law firm afforded her. The New York Times writes:

?Six days a week, she wakes up at 5:30 a.m. (“before most lawyers”) to start baking. Instead of pushing paper, she hoists 20-pound bags of flour, gets burned and occasionally slices open a finger. On Mondays, when the shop is closed, she does bookkeeping and other administrative tasks.

The article goes on to cite another woman who quit her job as a luxury marketing professional to move to Paris to apprentice with a master chocolatier. She quickly found herself feeling like a lonely character from “Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory” and returned home take a job with her former boss.

The truth of the matter is you can’t expect your “dream job” to be a dream ALL the time. But the ends justify the means. While all interviewed did find a tough rode of added pressure and increased workload rather than total freedom and fulfillment-no one said they would go back to their old job. In fact many such as Ms. Economou said they felt “spiritually transformed.”

And Ms. Alpers, former media relations coordinator turned cookbook photographer, said “even though I hate taking on all the responsibility myself and I’m often crazed,” she said, “the moment that I hold a book I’ve completed, it makes up for all the uncertainty of getting there.”

And that’s how I feel every time I hit Live on one of these posts. ALIVE. Don’t think, DO.

Image coutesy of the The New York Times