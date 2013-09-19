What I Eat: Ernest Alexander Designer Once Hopped On a Flight Just For a Burger

Call us voyeurists, but we often find ourselves to be quite curious about what people eat on a regular basis. Wanting the inside scoop, we are asking some of our favorite influencers just that: What do you like to eat? Their answers might surprise you.

Up next is Ernest Sabine of Ernest Alexander, based in New York City, and whose covetable Made in the USA button-downs and bags landed him as one of GQ’s Best New Menswear Designers in America for 2013. Besides making the clothes and accessories that every guy would love to wear, he also, as we learned, has a serious taste for nutella. Hey, can you blame him?

What did you have for breakfast?

Lemon ricotta pancakes from Cafeteria.

What’s in your fridge right now?

Fried artichokes from E.A.T., leftover prosciutto from Eataly, and a bottle of Texas Pete’s hot sauce.

At home, do you typically cook or order out?

We do a lot of takeout! Westville on 18th street is our go-to spot.

When it comes to food, what’s your guilty pleasure?

Nutella…on anything.

Where did you have your most decadent meal and what did you order?

A five course meal at the Four Seasons—crab cakes, steak, flourless chocolate cake, and cotton candy. They rolled us out at the end of the night.

Are you a healthy snacker or a junk food snacker at work? What do you snack on?

Hmmm, does a Balance Bar with a Vitamin Water count as healthy?

Where’s the farthest you’ve traveled for food?

I once flew to California just to visit Martini House in St. Helena. The Kobe burger was amazing. Sadly it’s closed now.

MORE:

Saks’ Fashion Director of Menswear Eric Jennings Loves Chocolate and 4-Minutes Meals

Cheat Sheet: How To Pair Beer and Food