What the Hell is Wrong With ‘Glee’ Creator Ryan Murphy?

Cheerleaders. Porn. Show tunes. People with disabilities. Clearly all these things don’t go together, but if you’re the guy that dreamed up Popular, Nip/Tuck, Glee and American Horror Story then somehow they make for a winning formula. Writer/Director Ryan Murphy can be campy, skeevy and completely off-base at times, but damn the man can keep you entertained. I mean, I watched an entire season of The Glee Project just because Murphy’s off-handed belittling of the contestants became the most hilarious part of the whole series for me.

I want to believe this guy is just a horribly misunderstood creative genius with low blood sugar and not the bitchy megalomaniac he’s often portrayed as in the press. He’s got to a have a heart and soul, right? It can’t be all “I’m a tortured former show choir member with a kink for Broadway tunes and bondage” all day, every day. That would just get boring and tragically lead to a Barbara Streisand number belted out by none other than Chris Colfer in assless leather chaps.

My current working theory is Murphy’s got some underlying issues that go waaay back to his childhood. OK sure, he doesn’t come from a broken home, but combine a former beauty queen mom and a dad that worked in the ad world, and you can bet his parents were the living, breathing embodiement of Mad Men. Come on, you just know his mom was letting him try on her tiaras and high heels while his dad was away at work, wiling away his days dreaming up lyrics for some tooth paste commercial.

But let’s get real for a moment. Obviously the dude’s not going to come over to my apartment and plop down on my couch for a little coffee talk and psychotherapy. But given the obsessive-like nature of some of themes that run through all his shows, I’m pretty confident my minor in psychology can tackle this one without cracking open my old college textbooks.

So What’s the Deal With the Whole Cheerleader Obsession?

I’m of the belief that we never stray far from who we were in high school, so in Murphy’s case, he was probably the stereotypical music or drama geek who got bullied by the popular kids way back in the day. Is it any surprise then that most of the jocks and cheerleaders on Glee are either really dumb or totally slutty? I’d say this is his way of getting revenge and sending a big “f#!$ you” to his former classmates prior to his next high school reunion.

And His Ongoing Fascination With Mr. Schue’s Hair on Glee?

The guy has a receding hairline — you do the math.

But Why Must We Be Subjected to Show Tunes Nobody Else Cares About?

Again, Murphy was reportedly in choir both in high school and college. They say write what you know, which leads us to the next question…

What Does Masturbation and a Guy in a Rubber Suit Have to Do With Ghosts?

Confused by American Horror Story? I’ve got two words for you: Catholic guilt. As someone that went to a private Catholic high school, this one seems fairly obvious. According to wiki, Murphy was raised in an Irish-Catholic family so you know there’s got to be an underlying virgin/whore complex floating around there somewhere. Exhibit A: Quinn on Glee is the most popular girl in school until she gets pregnant and now she’s a total outcast. Exhibit B: Dylan McDermott’s Ben Harmon on American Horror Story cheated on his wife, (spoiler alert) covered up the murder of his mistress and is a now surrounded by a bunch of evil ghosts who seem intent on destroying his marriage and his family. Murphy appears overly fascinated by the dark side of human nature (just watch Nip/Tuck for the cliff notes), which is probably due to a childhood spent listening to sermons about sin, purgatory and how we’re all going to hell if we stray too far from the path of righteousness.

OK, But What About All the Disabled People He Casts or Writes Into His Shows?

I don’t know, maybe Murphy is just an equal opportunity employer, or maybe he likes playing up the idea of the underdog actually being powerful in their own right. I’m not bothered by it and don’t think it’s that weird, but if you want to get all technical, those in the mental health community would call an unhealthy interest in those with a disability a factitious disability disorder. (Interestingly enough, prior research has indicated that the majority of people who have a fixation with the disabled tend to be extremely smart and highly successful in their chosen fields.)

Diagnosis: Ryan Murphy may be a little off, but at least he waves his freak flag proudly. I’d rather invest my time watching a show written and produced by a guy that doesn’t give an ish than spend my evenings wrapped up in some reality TV program with a bunch of contestants battling it out for their chance at fame and fortune.

(Oh wait. I have Ryan Murphy to thank/blame for that too.)