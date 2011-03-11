What He Really Means: Common Guy Phrases Interpreted

Fact: men aren’t the best communicators. I know it’s a very general statement, but for the most part, you know it’s true it’s just not one of their strengths. That’s not to say that all women are good communicators, but we do tend to speak our feelings no matter how annoying we may come off.

Maybe it’s because they don’t want to piss women off, or maybe they’d just rather avoid a fight, but most guys are just not willing to say what they’re really thinking. But after a little pow wow with some of my male friends, I think I’ve finally cracked the code. So, here are 12 common guy phrases and what they really mean.

He Says: I like you, but I don’t want to risk ruining our friendship.

He Means: This is the nicest way I can think of to tell you that I have no physical interest in you.

He Says: You should definitely have a girls’ night!

He Means: A 2 in 1 win! I get a night alone to do all the things you find annoying and now I look like the nice boyfriend, so next time I want a boys’ night, you can’t say anything.

He Says: Take my number and give me a call sometime if you want to hang out.

He Means: I guess I’d hang out with you if you called, but I’m not interested enough to go out of my way or anything.

He Says: I’m usually really shy when it comes to picking up girls.

He Means: I’m a pro. I do this on a regular basis and I’m fully confident that I’ll have you in my bed by the end of the night.

He Says: You’re being sensitive.

He Means: You’re either having a serious case of PMS or you’re just batshit crazy.

He Says: I just don’t think I’m ready for a girlfriend right now.

He Means: I just don’t think I’m ready for you to be my girlfriend…ever! But I’ll still hook up with you.

He Says: You look interesting. Did you do something different?

He Means: Your look horrible. What did you do to yourself?

He Says: It’s complicated. I’ll explain later.

He Means: There’s nothing complicated about it. I just don’t have the patience to deal with questions right now and hopefully you’ll forget about this by tomorrow.

He Says: My friends (let’s call him John) is so whipped!

He Means: John’s relationship is the perfect example of what this relationship better not turn into.

He Says: I’m pretty much single…

He Means: I have a girlfriend and she’d kill me if she knew I was talking to you right now, but you’re hot enough for me to risk it.

He Says: No hun, you look gorgeous in this one.

He Means: Let it be… If you change your outfit one more time, I’m leaving without you.

He Says: I really didn’t think you’d get this mad.

He Means: I knew it would piss you off, but I really didn’t care at the time.