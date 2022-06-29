Travis Barker’s Health History Is Complicated—Here’s Why He Was Hospitalized

Scroll To See More Images

Sending prayers. After news of his hospitalization, many fans are asking what happened to Travis Barker? The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022, after an unknown health problem. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen next to him coming out of the ambulance, and his daughter Alabama posted social media posts asking for “prayers.”

This isn’t the first time that the “All the Small Things” musician has been hospitalized. Throughout his career, Travis has undergone medical procedures for various health problems. The drummer experienced accidents and other various health scares as he continued to perform in the iconic pop-punk band. Keep on reading below for details about Travis Barker’s health history—including the reason for his recent June 2022 hospitalization.

September 2008 Plane Crash

In September 2008, Travis survived a plane crash that killed four out of six people on board, which included Travis’ security guard, assistant and two pilots. Travis suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and underwent 26 surgeries. The crash had a profound effect on his life. The drummer developed a fear of flying after the crash and he had to re-learn how to walk and move. Barker told Men’s Health in May 2021, “I was told I wasn’t going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again. As soon as I could walk, I could run. As soon as I could move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing drums. And now I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been.”

Barker recently started going on planes again after he was convinced by his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian to fly with her to Cabo, Mexico. He told Nylon in September 2021, “I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you. And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.” He then praised her for giving him courage. “It’s still something very new to me,” he said. “but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton.”

Barker also stopped using hard drugs as a result of the plane crash. Travis previously abused drugs, including painkillers like OxyContin during his career, but the plane crash change his perspective. “People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’” he said. “And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”

June 2018 Blood Clots

In June 2018, Travis Barker’s band Blink-182 postponed their Las Vegas residency shows due to blood clots found in Travis’ arms. The drummer also suffered from a staph infection and the skin infection known as cellulitis, in addition to the clots. The band posted the announcement on their social media, writing, “He has been ordered by the doctors to refrain from any activity that may cause further damage or cause the clots to travel. As it stands now, he will be prevented from playing until the beginning of July when everything will be re-evaluated.”

“Blood clots in both arms and a staff infection wasn’t the news I was hoping for. I’ll be back soon, thanks for all the love & prayers 🙏🏻” the drummer tweeted on June 18, 2022.

In September 2018, Blink-182 announced that due to Travis’ blood clots, he would not be able to perform with them. “It is with a heavy heart to report that blink must cancel its fall mini-tour which was set to kick off September 8th on their way to headline Riot Fest in Chicago. Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors’ orders. Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.”

July 2018 Car Crash

In July 2018, Travis was involved in a car crash with a bus after his son Landon’s game. The drummer quickly recovered after the crash. “I was on the way to my son’s basketball game and a school bus ran a stoplight and totaled my car … it was pretty crazy. I’m really lucky everyone’s safe. Fortunately, there were no kids on the bus, just the bus driver. And my son and his best friend are all right,” Barker told Us Weekly. “It was just more scary than anything.” Barker also confirmed that he sees his doctor “weekly” after his blood clot recovery and car crash.

June 2022 Hospitalization

On the morning of June 28, 2022, Travis and his wife Kourtney went to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles for treatment of an unknown pain. The drummer was then rushed by ambulance to Cedar Sinai Medical Center. Travis’ daughter Alabama, posted a TikTok featuring her dad in the stretcher along with her holding his hand with the caption, “Please say a prayer.” The TikTok was eventually deleted, but Alabama also posted an Instagram story with the caption, “Please send your prayers 🥺.” Right before his hospitalization, Travis tweeted “God save me.”

TMZ reported that the drummer was hospitalized due to pancreatitis—an inflammation in the pancreas. Doctors suspect that the inflammation occurred because of a recent colonoscopy. The symptoms of the inflammation include symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting.

