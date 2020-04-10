This Update on Doc Antle’s Life After ‘Tiger King’ Is Nothing Short of Wild

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Now that many of us around the world have finished watching this big cat docuseries, there isn’t much left to do but investigate all of its loose ends. Including, what happened to Doc Antle after Tiger King on Netflix—a.k.a. Bhagavan, one of Joe Exotic’s “inspirations” in life.

With Joe Exotic in jail and all the Carole Baskin conspiracy memes abounding, there are some figures on Tiger King whose stories didn’t quite get the well-rounded conclusion that some viewers might have hoped for. But good thing for viewers, subjects like Jeff Lowe and, yes, Doc Antle, have updates for us all.

Read on below for everything Doc Antle has been up to since Tiger King wrapped.

Yes, his zoo is still operational.

Despite the alleged instances of animal abuse and, uh, probably predatory relationships going on at his park (and by predatory, we’re not talking about the animals), Antle’s facility is still open as of March 2020. That said, the facility—otherwise known as the Myrtle Beach Safari—announced a temporary closure on April 1 in light of recent social distancing recommendations. Their site reads, “We are currently closed, but are open for reservations for future dates,” offering rescheduled tours for anyone who has already booked a visit.

He still denies dating any of his employees.

Even though Antle’s employees were often viewed as a kind of “harem” to outsiders, the Myrtle Beach Safari owner claims that the women working at his facility were not his girlfriends. “When I say ‘my girl,’ it’s a cowboy saying, it’s not that these are my wives,” he told Oxygen in a recent interview. He even went so far as to suggest that he has been single for decades. “I am absolutely not married nor have I been since my wife died over 20 years ago now,” he said. “I’m not married and I certainly don’t have wives. I certainly am a single guy and I live in a house by myself.”

While former employee and Tiger King interviewee Barbara Fisher revealed in an Elle essay that Antle “might not have had [her] best interests at heart,” among other allusions to his predatory relationships, Antle disagrees strongly. “This is the ramblings of a crazy child who has a lot of, in my opinion, issues and somehow those have boiled up,” he told Oxygen. Fisher, meanwhile, maintains that he’s just “sad someone saw through [his] bullshit.”

He was *not* happy with his portrayal in Tiger King

Antle has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the docuseries ever since it aired on in late March 2020. In an interview for TMX, Doc slammed the series outright. “Remember, this is not a documentary,” he said.

He added, “This is a salacious, outrageous ride through a television show produced to create drama, to just tie you into some crazy train wreck of a story between the feud of Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, and the meltdown that ensued between two people who both are far too close to murder themselves, and I think a little bit of madness thrown in on their parts.”

He has narrowly avoided legal troubles.

While Doc Antle has *technically* dodged any formal charges, he and his facilities have had a few encounters with the law. In Dec. 2019, authorities allegedly raided the Myrtle Beach Safari park—perhaps in relation to animal cruelty and exotic breeding allegations that Tiger King alludes to. Though, Bhagavan himself claims that the warrant to search his facility was granted only because some of his lions were the descendants of other big cats linked to a zoo that had since closed in light of animal cruelty charges.

His 60th birthday was celebrated in March 2020.

Before Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari closed to the public due to recent social distancing measures, the Tiger King subject took to Instagram to celebrate his 60th birthday.

In a video posted on March 25, Antle is shown feeding a liger, “one of my favorite big cats,” alongside his “partner” Moksha. The liger, named Apollo, is “the world’s largest cat. Over 900 lbs and 11.5 ft tall,” according to Antle.