What Happened to Jeremy Renner? His Snowplow Hit Him While He Was Helping Someone Stranded After a Blizzard

While everyone was either celebrating the new year or suffering the consequences of overindulgence the night before, news of what happened to Jeremy Renner on New Year’s Day, 2023, sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

The actor, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was hospitalized after a “weather-related accident” while plowing snow, his representative Sam Mast confirmed to CNN. He was airlifted to the hospital where we would undergo two surgeries. As of January 3, 2022, he was in a stable but critical condition. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement from Renner’s spokesperson read, per CNN.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.” Here’s everything we know about Jeremy Renner’s accident and we’re sending our best wishes that Hawkeye will make a speedy recovery.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

What happened to Jeremy Renner? The MCU star was airlifted to the hospital after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” on New Year’s Day 2023. Around 9 a.m. pacific time, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a “traumatic injury” on a highway near Reno, Nevada.

According to Mayor Hillary Schieve, who is a friend of Renner’s, the actor had gotten out of his snowplow to help someone in a stranded car when he was run over by his own vehicle, per local newspaper the Reno Gazette Journal. “He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve said. “He is always helping others.” This was near his home on the Mt. Rose Highway, 25 minutes from downtown Reno.

Apparently, the two-time Oscar nominee is always helping out members of the community, more than most people know. “He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’” said Schieve. “There are a few times he’ll post about what he has done or donated toys but most of it you would never know he is doing.”

TMZ reported the plowing machine accidentally ran over one of Renner’s legs and other parts of his body when the accident occurred, causing him to lose a lot of blood. A neighbor, who’s also a doctor, was thankfully nearby to apply a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived. According to TMZ, the machine has extensive safety features and should not have rolled over Renner, which is why the area was being treated like an active crime scene. The snowplow in question, a Snowcat, was impounded according to TMZ.

Dispatch audio, obtained by the tabloid, showed first responders were initially concerned that weather conditions, thanks to the storm, were going to make access to the accident difficult. At the time of the accident, parts of northwestern Nevada were covered in snow. A New Year’s Eve snowstorm in the Reno area brought more than three feet of snow to the nearby ski resort, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

After arriving at the ICU after being loaded onto a medical helicopter at around 9:50 am on Sunday, January 1, 2023, Renner underwent two surgeries to address his injuries and he remains in a critical but stable condition. “His injuries are extensive,” his publicist told CNN.

“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Sam Mast told CNN in a statement. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” Renner was the only person involved in the accident, officials said and as of January 3, 2023, Renner was said to be conscious, stable and speaking according to Extra.

As mentioned, Renner has been nominated twice for the Best Actor Academy Award, first in 2009 for The Hurt Locker and next in 2010 for The Town. He is best known for his role as Hawkeye in the MCU, starring in six films after making a cameo in Thor in 2011. He also starred in the Disney+ spinoff miniseries Hawkeye opposite Hailee Steinfeld.

On social media, tributes have poured in for the MCU actor. Renner’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo asked for fans’ support in hoping he got better soon. “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo posted on his Instagram stories. “Please send healing goodness his way.” Meanwhile, filmmaker James Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy among others, tweeted: “My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” Gunn wrote, next to the prayer hands emoji. “My sweet Jer,” fellow Marvel star Tara Strong, who starred in Loki, added. “Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”

Renner, who also stars in the Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown, is known for his love of the outdoors and snowy conditions. “How would you feel if your driveway looked like this??,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram. “I’m so happy Mother Nature dictates my day!” He once called the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Yosemite National Park “my backyard” and spends much of his time at the secluded and massive—five bedrooms and five bathrooms—Lake Tahoe property (see photos here thanks to the Daily Mail) repairing and renovating all sorts of trucks. He apparently has over 200 vehicles.

In 2021, Renner told Men’s Health magazine that he spent much of the COVID pandemic bidding on fire trucks and building his collection. “I had 30 fire trucks a hundred feet from a hydrant,” the trained volunteer firefighter said. “Not because they’re there to firefight, but they all potentially could.” He added: “There’s been a fire not a half mile from where my house is. Pretty threatening… “I’m using fire trucks for defensible space and for protecting my neighborhood, all the people up there.”

In the early 2000s, he began flipping houses and earned a decent living doing so. “Anybody can build something from the ground up. I like the limitations of taking something that was once amazing, reconfiguring it, and making it work for today. It’s a different art,” he went on to say in the Men’s Health article.