What Happened To Jamie Foxx? He Had A ‘Serious’ Medical Emergency

If you’ve read the post on his daughter’s Instagram page, you might be wondering: what happened to Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx was in the middle of filming in Atlanta for his Netflix Back in Action. He recruited former co-star Cameron Diaz after her hiatus from acting. “When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it,” a source told People. He announced the project on June 2022, on a phone call/publicity stunt, Foxx conferenced in Tom Brady for some tips on how to get back in the game, so to speak, after a break. “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring,” Brady joked. Diaz said, “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action. I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

What happened to Jamie Foxx? On April 12, 2023, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on her Instagram. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement read. “Luckily, due to quick action and care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A source “with direct knowledge” told TMZ that Fox experienced a “medical emergency” Tuesday morning on April 10, 2023 and was taken to the hospital. They were told his condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, many who came out of town, came to the hospital. One source told the tabloid site, “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

Foxx has been open about his health in the past. He talked about his struggle with substance abuse. ‘When [Kanye] talked about the drugs, the mental drugs, I’ve had an episode of that,’ he said in a 2018 interview with Hip Hop Hollywood, . ‘When [Kanye] was talking about the, “I went in for two pills, and then seven pills [he received from the hospital],’ that’s real!’”

He also recalled being hospitalized when he was a teenager to Oprah.“I couldn’t move, couldn’t talk, couldn’t even say, ‘Take me to the hospital,” he said. “It happened to me when I was 18, and I had 11 months of harsh flashbacks, and then when I was 26 I had a flashback just like that – and another one when I was 32, and that was the last one, but I always worry about it coming back.”

The hospitalization comes weeks after Foxx allegedly had a breakdown on set. The Sun reported on March 15, 2023, that production for Foxx and Diaz’s film Back in Action—her first film in nine years—had temporarily halted and four people had been fired after Foxx had a “meltdown” on-set. “There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all,” the insider said. “He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation.” The source added: “Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.”

According to the Daily Mail, a worker on the film had tried to involve Foxx in a $40,000 scam. The same employee may have been involved in past attempted scams involving wealthy celebrities, and police were allegedly called to the set of Back in Action over the Foxx dustup. A source told The Sun: “This film has been a bit of a nightmare… There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister. One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx.”

The insider continued: “It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on. People will be glad when this thing finally wraps.” With regards to the impact all of this has had on Foxx’s friend Diaz, the source said: “She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired in the first place.” A day later, paparazzi photos obtained by the Daily Mail (see them here) showed Diaz and Foxx getting back to work. “Cameron was seen frowning and looking concerned in some moments on set, before filmed [sic] tense scenes together which saw them looking shocked at something,” the tabloid reported.

