What Happened to Drake Bell? He Was Found Hours After Being Reported Missing

If you’ve been reading the headlines coming out of Florida, you might be wondering: What happened to Drake Bell?

Drake Bell, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, rose to prominence after starring in several Nickelodeon shows like The Amanda Show and Drake and Josh. After the shows ended, Bell starred in several direct-to-video films like A Mouse Tale, Jungle Shuffle and Adventure Planet. He also voiced Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man and starred as Timmy Turner in the live-action Fairly Odd Parents movies. In 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service for “attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles” after a victim accused Bell of grooming from age 12 and then alleged sexual abuse when she was 15, according to Entertainment Weekly.

So what recently happened to Drake Bell?

What happened to Drake Bell? On the morning of April 13, 2023, The Daytona Police Department issued a statement on Facebook, “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.,” reads a post on the DBPD’s official social media page and listed his real name. “He is considered missing and endangered.” While some fans thought the post to be a hoax, the Daytona Police Department clarified in their comments section that it was “a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department” and urged anyone with information to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or at wallacejayson@dbpd.us.” At approximately 1:30 p.m. Daytona Police updated the post, “At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.” No further details were posted.

Bell has a son, Jeremy Drake Bell, with his estranged wife. Janet Von Schmeling. According to People, Bell and Von Schmeling separated earlier in 2023. “Janet is devoted to raising their son,” a source told the outlet. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.” In 2021, Bell was arrested in Ohio on June 5 and charged with attempted endangerment of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at the time, which allegedly stem from a 2017 internet chat. He agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. After a hearing on June 23, 2021, Bell pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation and 200 hours of community service. “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” Bell said, according to The Associated Press. “I’m sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention.” The victim, who was 19 at the time of the hearing, claimed that Bell began to groom her when she was 12 years old. She said she initially felt loved and protected by him during online chats and that his messages became “blatantly sexual” after she turned 15. She said his remarks made her feel uncomfortable, but she felt trapped because she “idolized” him. “I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” said the woman. “I would have done anything for him.” The woman said that she and Bell exchanged explicit photos online and engaged in sexual conduct with her on several occasions. She called Bell a “pedophile” and a “coward.” The Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick who presided over the case told Bell, “The fact of the matter is your position and celebrity status let you nurture this relationship. You were able to gain access to this child.”