What Happened to Bruce Willis? His ‘Condition Has Progressed’ Since He Was Diagnosed With Dementia

After a lengthy statement released by his family, many fans are asking: What happened to Bruce Willis?

The family of the Die Hard actor released a statement a year prior in spring 2022 that he would retire from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family wrote in a statement.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.” The statement was signed by his current wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

So, what happened to Bruce Willis? Read more below to find out.

What happened to Bruce Willis?

What happened to Bruce Willis? On February 16, 2023, Bruce’s family released another statement and an update on his diagnosis. “As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past 10 months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update,” they wrote in a statement via The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Aphasia is defined by the Mayo Clinic as “a disorder that affects how you communicate. It can impact your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language. Aphasia usually happens suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative). The severity of aphasia depends on a number of things, including the cause and the extent of the brain damage.”

Willi’s family continued their statement, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

They finished the statement with the actor’s wish to use his platform to the benefit of others. “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that—if he could today—he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families. Ours is just one family with a loved one who suffers from FTD, and we encourage others facing it to seek out the wealth of information and support available through AFTD (@theaftd, theaftd.org). And for those of you who have been fortunate enough to not have any personal experience with FTD, we hope that you will take the time to learn about it, and support AFTD’s mission in whatever way you can.”

What is Frontotemporal Dementia?

What is Frontotemporal Demential? According to the Mayo Clinic, portions of the frontal and temporal lobes shrink (atrophy) when one is diagnosed with FTD. Depending on which part of the brain is affected, the signs and symptoms differ. Some people with frontotemporal dementia have dramatic changes in their personalities and become socially inappropriate, impulsive or emotionally indifferent, while others lose the ability to use language properly. His previous diagnosis of aphasia is described as a disorder that affects how you communicate and impacts one’s speech, as well as the way someone writes and understands both spoken and written language.

The actor rose to prominence when he starred in the 80s comedy series Moonlighting, where he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. He catapulted into action-hero status when he starred in Die Hard. “Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

Before his retirement, Bruce filmed a total of 22 films in the span of four years from 2018 to 2022. Most of them were direct-to-video due to them being low-budget and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of Breath film director Mike Burns recalled to the Los Angeles Times in 2022 how he had to cut down lines for the actor because of his deteriorating health, which was not announced at the time. “After the first day of working with Bruce, I could see it firsthand and I realized that there was a bigger issue at stake here and why I had been asked to shorten his lines,” Burns said. On that film, Burns was tasked with compressing all of Willis’ scenes — about 25 pages of dialogue — into one day of filming.

When they started filming the movie in October 2021, “I didn’t think he was better; I thought he was worse,” Burns said told the LA Times. “After we finished, I said: ‘I’m done. I’m not going to do any other Bruce Willis movies.’ I am relieved that he is taking time off.”

Fellow celebrities like Lucy Liu, Jamie Lee Curtis, M. Night Shyamalan, Katie Couric and Seth Green, sent their well-wishes to The Expendables actor. Shyamalan, who directed Bruce in The Sixth Sense tweeted at the time of Willis’ initial diagnosis: “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid.”

