What Happened To Bad Bunny? He Got Brutally Injured In A WWE Match

If you’ve watched WWE for a while now or looked at his gnarly picture on his Instagram stories, you might be asking: what happened to Bad Bunny?

Well, along with being a decorated Grammy Award winner, the “Tití Me Pregunto” singer is also a WWE champ. He made his debut at the 2021 Royal Rumble event and collaborated with fellow Puerto Rican wrestler Damian Priest in a tag team. But this time, he fought against his former teammate and brawled it out in a “street fight.”

So what happened to Bad Bunny and his epic fight with Damian Priest? Read more below to find out.

What happened to Bad Bunny?

What happened to Bad Bunny? Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He made an entrance with a shopping cart full of chains, bats, folding chairs and sticks in this “street fighter” edition of the pay-per-view special. Bad Bunny was joined by the legendary Rey Mysterio and some members of the Latin World Order Finn Balor, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio. Damian sent Bad Bunny through a table below the technical area, resulting in some injuries that he highlighted in his Instagram stories after the match. He exposed his back to reveal some cuts and fresh bruises, in contrast to his Met Gala look a couple days prior where he had a clean back exposed in his outfit.

Bad Bunny winded up winning the match as he wielded his signature wrestling move “the Bunny Destroyer” against Damien. Fans went wild on social media—calling it one of the best matches to date. One fan tweeted, “Back in 2021, Bad Bunny was professing his love for WWE and pro wrestling 🤍 I bet few people paid attention to his words before he made his wrestling debut & today he is The Greatest Celebrity Wrestler Of All Time.”

Another fan reacted saying that the spectacle should have been the main event. “Honestly it’s a HUGE L for WWE not letting Bad Bunny & Damian Priest main event the show. The two deserved that, and look at this. You have Rey Mysterio, LWO, Bad Bunny, Savio Vega, & freaking Carlito ALL in the same ring. That’s a visual to end the show on….. #WWEBacklash”

In an interview with Allure, Bad Bunny described his affection towards professional wrestling. “Truly, wrestling has influenced me a lot, and I’ve applied that to my career,” he said. “The style, the importance of having a trademark move or phrase or look, and always remembering the element of surprise. In wrestling, the fans love getting caught off guard. I like to create that same emotion with my music.” He then talked about his WWE career and how he’s super proud of it. “It was like I died and went to heaven,” he says. “I’ve never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts. Never. But my wrestling fight — I’ve watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it.”

Before the match, Damien Priest talked to People and commended his former teammate and his devotion to the WWE. He actually trained him before the fight, too. “I saw the work he put in,” Damien said. “I saw how quickly he picked it up. I would explain things to him once and he’d be able to just do it. He showed up at WrestleMania.”

“He loves the business,” he continued. “He’s a big fan. And he’s treated it with respect. So, I know for him to come back now, he’s not here promoting anything and he wants to be involved in the product, so I would imagine he’s just as happy now as he was for his first match at WrestleMania. He was like a little kid, excited, and nervous, I remember that. It was awesome.”

On his own devotion to his craft and his homeland, Damien said, “I fell in love with wrestling in Puerto Rico. It’s like religion out there. I looked up to these superstars like they were superheroes and it’s wild to me that I get to bring that feeling to the island and maybe some kid sees me and thinks the same. That means the world to me.”

He also said that it’s a bigger honor to have the match in Puerto Rico than winning a championship. “Individually, yeah, I could win the big title or I could have that ‘WrestleMania moment,’ but this? This is so much more than just about me or him,” he said. “This is about our culture and our heritage and that cannot be duplicated, that feeling of being involved in something this important. It’s got to be the biggest thing I ever do.”

What else is going on with Bad Bunny? Well, he’s out in Hollywood and dating Kendall Jenner. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the fling might be turning into something more. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe,” the source dished. “It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far.” The source continued, “Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there.” The source adds that it’s all fun for the pair. “Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun.”

After the Met Gala and on their way to the afterparties, Bad Bunny stood behind Kendall Jenner in most of the paparazzi photos and let her look have its moment. This is the second time Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have been photographed out in New York City together this week. The pair was spotted on Saturday, April 29, 2023 ahead of the Met Gala heading to dinner together at the popular Italian restaurant, Carbone, in the West Village.

