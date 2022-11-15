Jay Leno Suffered ‘Serious Burns’ While Working in His Garage—Here’s What Caused The Accident

After news broke of a very serious fire in his garage, many people are asking: what happened to Jay Leno?

On November 14, 2022, People broke the news that the former Tonight Show host would not attend a scheduled appearance at a financial convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” stated an email to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The Jay Leno’s Garage host opened up about what actually happened to him. Read below to see what happened to Jay Leno.

What happened to Jay Leno?

What happened to Jay Leno? Leno revealed in a statement to Variety on November 14, 2022, that he was burned in a “serious” gasoline fire. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Jay told the outlet.

Jay was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning. He told TMZ that he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage on November 12, 2022. As he was fixing a clogged fuel line, there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. There was also a simultaneous spark that ignited while he was dealing with the gasoline and a fire burst out.