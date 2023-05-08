What Happened to Brimsley & Reynolds in ‘Queen Charlotte’? Clues In A Cut Scene

They’re one of our favorite couples in the Bridgerton universe, even though they have to keep their love a secret. But the story of what happened to Brimsley and Reynolds in Queen Charlotte was left ambiguous at the series’ end, leading fans to speculate whether their ending was happy or tragic.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story follows the rise of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) in British regency and her marriage to George III (Corey Mylchreest). The series offers an insight with some historical accuracy although in the opening of episode one, the show’s narrator Lady Whistledown warns us that this was not a history lesson and instead, loosely based upon fact with much of Shona Rhimes’ poetic license, so to speak.

The Netflix series of just six episodes—a prequel to the hit Bridgerton—paints a more tumultuous picture and is arguably more impactful because, by the time its chronological successor series begins, diversity within the Ton has largely been accepted. With as a young Lady Agatha Danbury, we get to see the court in its infancy, and, as Shonda Rhimes told ET: “We discussed race and it’s not swept under the carpet. You are introduced to these really tough … topics from the beginning. It just feels great to be on a project that is [on] the forefront of leading that change.”

What happened to Brimsley and Reynolds in Queen Charlotte?

It’s unclear what happened to Brimsley and Reynolds in Queen Charlotte because, in one of the final scenes in the six-episode series, the secret couple are pictured dancing together but when the show cuts to the Bridgerton point in time, Brimsley is dancing on his own. It’s assumed Reynolds either passed away or the two went their separate ways, but Hugh Sachs, who plays the older version of Brimsley revealed what happened between the two.

“There was a scene that we didn’t film because it was cut, where I was going to meet the older Reynolds,” Sachs told Vulture. “He was the love of his life, and for whatever reason, they could not stay together. So when they would pass each other in the passageway in the deleted scene, it wasn’t a toxic moment. Because of the world they inhabited, it was still a hangable offense to be gay, and it was just not possible.”

Perhaps we’ll get more of their story in Bridgerton season three? Netflix confirmed in April 2021 that Bridgerton is renewed for seasons 3 and 4 after season 1 was viewed by more than 63 million households in its first 28 days. “Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP of global TV, said in a statement to Variety at the time. “The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

In an interview with Variety in November 2021, executive producer Shonda Rhimes confirmed that she has eight Bridgerton seasons planned, one for each of the eight Bridgerton siblings. “There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more,” she said. Rhimes also confirmed that Netflix is aware of her plan to run Bridgerton for eight seasons, but the streaming service told her that it couldn’t green-light all eight seasons at once. “We went in very clearly saying that there are eight books, so there are going to be eight seasons. And part of the adjustment at Netflix is this idea that that’s not how they do things. I would go, ‘So, we’re just going to make eight seasons of this.’ To me, eight seasons of eight episodes doesn’t sound like a lot. That’s not even a year of episodes of [when I had three] ABC shows! But that’s just not how they lay things out,” she told Adweek in 2021.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is streaming on Netflix.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.