What Happened to Angus Cloud? Police Are Looking For Him After He Was in an Alleged Hit & Run

Cloud—who is best known for starring as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, a local drug dealer, in HBO’s Euphoria—was involved in a hit and run on February 21, 2023, after he rear-ended his SUV into a Toyota in Marina Del Rey, California, and left the scene, according to TMZ. Per the Goldstein Law Group, a hit and run can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony offense under California law. “Hit and run offenses can either be charged as a misdemeanor or felony crime. A hit and run that involves property damage is typically charged as a misdemeanor (Vehicle Code 20002), while a hit and run causing any injury or death will be charged as a felony offense,” the law group’s website states.

So what happened to Angus Cloud? Read on for what we know about what happened to Angus Cloud so far and the details of his alleged hit and run.

What happened to Angus Cloud?

What happened to Angus Cloud? TMZ reported on February 22, 2023, that Cloud was wanted by police after he was involved in alleged a hit and run. A witness told TMZ that Cloud and a male friend were seen driving in an SUV in Marina del Rey, California, on February 21, 2023, when they rear-ended a Toyota and took off into a nearby parking lot. The witness told TMZ that at least one person in the other car, a woman, was injured, with injuries to her legs and arms, as well as bruising and redness.

When witnesses went to look for Cloud and his friend in the parking lot he had driven into, they were nowhere to be found. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that, while Cloud has not officially been named a suspect in the case, his name has been discussed for possible involvement and officers want to speak to him to determine if he was involved or responsible for the accident.

According to the Goldstein Law Group, hit and run offenses can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony crime under California law. Hit and run offenses that involve property damages are typically charged as misdemeanors, while hit and runs causing injury or death can be charged as felony offenses. Under the California Vehicle Code 20001, a hit and run is defined as the following: “Any driver of a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in injury or death to someone else shall immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident and shall fulfill their legal requirements in Vehicle Code Sections 20003 and 20004.”

California Vehicle Code 20003 states that drivers involved in accidents must stop at the scene of the accident, provide their name, address, identifying information (such as a driver’s license and registration of the vehicle) and give this information to law enforcement on the scene. The law also states that drivers must give “reasonable assistance” to anyone who is injured, which simply means that they must determine what assistance, if any, is necessary and make sure that assistance is provided to them, including transportation to a hospital.

According to the Goldstein Law Group, in order for the Los Angeles County prosecutor to convict a driver of a felony hit and run, they must be able to prove that the person was driving a vehicle and were involved in an accident; the accident caused injury or death to another person; the driver knew they were involved in an accident causing injury or death; the driver willfully failed to fulfill their legal requirements for those involved in accidents.

Under California law, if convicted of a felony hit and run that involves non-serious injuries, a driver could face up to one year in county jail; a fine ranging from $1000 to $5000; victim restitution; and two points on their driving record. If a driver is convicted of a felony hit and run involving serious or permanent injuries or death, they could face two to four years in California state prison; a fine ranging from $1000 to $10,000; victim restitution; and two points on their driving record.

In an interview with Variety in August 2022, Cloud revealed that it “bothers” him when fans compare him to his Euphoria character, Fezco. “It does bother me,”h e said. “When people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

When asked what could change the public’s perception of him, Cloud told Variety, “They gotta see some other work, I guess. I just did a frat movie [Ethan Berger’s ‘The Line’] where I don’t have that accent. I was trying to talk like a frat kid. They wanted me to sound like I was damn near from the south or something. That was a completely different thing.”

He continued, “I hope I did a good job.I ain’t tryna be like no one-trick pony. But if I did shit, then it is what it is. I don’t know how to act. I just do it. I’m in rooms with people that have been acting their whole life, and I’m like, ‘Why am I here?’ I got impostor-type shit.”

Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti also explained why she’s offended by comparisons between Cloud and Fezco. “It bothers me. People just think, ‘Oh, he just shows up. He’s just this lazy stoner.’ Like, no. I do [casting work] for the Safdies. I do this for many people. I’ve been doing this for a while, in terms of working with non-actors, and a lot of people can’t do it. It’s not just showing up and being yourself on camera. I’m really proud of him. Angus doesn’t get enough credit.”

