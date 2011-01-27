What Guys Like: They Hate Pretty Much Everything Girls Do

Ok so this started off as an informative article about about the beauty trends girls do that guys hate. But it quickly took on a life of its own when I decided to seek the opinions of a few of my guy friends via a group gchat session that was mistake # 1. The second mistake was not explaining to them that there’s a difference between a beauty trend and a fashion trend. Once I got them going, they just couldn’t stop. Ladies, it turns out we’re doing a lot of things to repel the opposite sex. I’ll just let you read the conversation for yourselves… and trust me, the further down you read, the funnier it gets!

me: Ok Im writing an article and I need you guys to tell me the beauty trends girls do that guys hate

Niko: short hair

rillrohnston: poof

Niko: hair bumps

rillrohnston: yeahhh

Niko: poofs of ANY SORT

rillrohnston: wearing 10 million bracelets at once

Niko: thinking that they are stylish when they put together aggressive clothes, but really you are just ugly

rillrohnston: hahah good one

Niko: any sort of boots that have tassels

rillrohnston: basically just wear really tight clothing and your set. Those pants that look like you were dipped in a vat of rubber. Yes!

me: hahahahaha… you guys know those are mostly fashion trends, not beauty trends but that’s a whole other article I can write…so thanks!

Niko: omg, never under any circumstance wear big farmer jean shorts. they are gross

rillrohnston: hahaha there are also a bunch of things that girls spend a lot of time/money on that i could care less about: nail polish, earings, most shoes

me: haha farmer jean shorts? like cut-off daisy dukes?

rillrohnston: i think the farmer shorts are a Niko specific problem…

Benjamin Pofcher: i like jean shorts on girls. i dont like high heels with no gap btwn the heel and toe

me: haha wedges!? Every girl wears wedges! And niko there’s absolutely nothing wrong with jean shorts on girls.

rillrohnston: frankenstein boots!

Benjamin Pofcher: i also dont like overly flowy shirts/dresses/things with huge neck holes that go off to the side

rillrohnston: yeah, weird. its like an extremely stretched out turtleneck

Benjamin Pofcher: i also dont like open toed shoes that are to small and make the tips of your toes come out beyond the front of the shoe. I dont like anytime I can see any line etc. of whatever type of underwear ur wearing

Niko: also, relax on the make up in general really, too much make up is much much worse then not enough

Benjamin Pofcher: i dont like if you have your nails painted and not toes

rillrohnston: shoes that make you taller than me when ur normally shorter

Niko: huge thick belts that are not acting as a belt but a fashion piece

Benjamin Pofcher: yes!!! stomach area belts! any belt not worn on the hip

me: Haha ok now you guys are just being ridiculous. They cinch your waist and are really flattering…every single girl I know does it

rillrohnston: they should stop. why do you need a belt when your wearing a dress anyway?

me: i just told you why. And next time we go out, Im wearing that exact outfit

rillrohnston: in the end, none of it matters that much though as long as ur sexified

Benjamin Pofcher: im very against that, in general things that make you look falsely flattering. makeup is ok because if you are cute anyway it just accentuates your features. it doesnt like hide bad things like flowy stuff or cinch belts

rillrohnston: well said

Benjamin Pofcher: any hoops bigger than my thumb to middle finger or any purse larger than a bread basket (unless you are carrying all my stuff)

rillrohnston: those weird bird feather things in your hair

Niko: any purse that can carry a small family is nixed

Benjamin Pofcher: i kinda like feathers

rillrohnston: really, feathers? Creep me out

Benjamin Pofcher: things that make your hair poofy. i could do this for days

me: haha ok you guys can stop now. Seriously though, you guys basically just said you don’t like any trend girls wear

Niko: nope i am not ready to stop. i got a couple more – wearing you hair up when you know damn well you look better with your hair down just becuz ” its easier”



me: it’s a really good thing i dont have to name all the things boys do that girls hate. it’d be a much longer list than this

Niko: go for it. we are tooo awesome. we are tooo aggressive. we party toooo much. toooo bad ass all the time

rillrohnston: there ya go, good start to the list

Hmm… Maybe you guys can work on your grammar while we work on ridding our closets of our wedges