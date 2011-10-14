What Film Do You Think Is The ‘Most Pirated’ of All Time?

We, New Yorkers, know piraters well — constantly harassing you on the street, offering the best and worst ofTinstle Town at a price. These days there’s no need to waste $10 on a shotty video recording of a film that is barely audible and featuresextra extras (i.e. movie patrons getting up to go to the bathroom). You can illegally download from the semi-privacy of your own home.

So which films top the industry list for ‘Most Pirated’?I was personally shocked to find out the number one spot does not go toWoody Allen‘sMidnight In Paris but instead to action and effects-heavy sci-fi and fantasy movies starring mostly men.

The full list was recently released bytorrent news site TorrentFreak, which writes that it has “compiled weekly and yearly lists of the most popular downloads” for almost five years. Here’s the list of top ten ‘Most Pirated Movies of All Time.’ Do the results surprise you?

1.Avatar (21 million downloads)

2.The Dark Knight (19 million)

3.Transformers (19 million)

4.Inception (18 million)

5.The Hangover (17 million)

6.Star Trek (16 million)

7.Kick-Ass (15 million)

8.The Departed (14 million)

9.The Incredible Hulk (14 million)

10.Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (14 million)

[Image courtesy of the New York Times]