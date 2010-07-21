What Fall Runway Style Are You?

Luxe Minimalist: You love your classic investment pieces and they don’t come at a bargain. But that also means you have pieces that last you season after season. Recommended runways: Celine, Herms

Global Traveler: A fashionable free spirit, you get inspired in a worldly kind of way. You’re not afraid of mixing and matching print nor of richly colored statement styles. Recommended runways: Jean Paul Gaultier, Missoni

Goth Sophisticate: You’re a devoted follower of black on black. For fall, try adding some texture to your noir wardrobe such as supple lambskins or gorgeous velvets. Recommended runways: Gareth Pugh, Joseph Altuzarra

Sexy Siren: When you walk into a room, you want all eyes on you. Whether it be blinding sequins, or up-to-there hemlines, you’re the kind of the woman who’s not afraid to flaunt her god-given assets. For fall, spice up your minidress collection with one-sleeved silhouettes and boldly drenched color. Recommended runways: Balmain, Versace

School Girl Chic: Flirty and coquette, you like to charm rather than hit-them-over-the-head with style. Come fall, opt for swingy skirts and slightly oversized cozy sweaters. Recommended runways: Cynthia Steffe, Proenza Schouler

Photo credits

All runway images: Imaxtree

Madonna: Julian Wasser, Getty Images

Keanu Reeves: Greg DeGuire, WireImage

