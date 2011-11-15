What Editor-At-Large Is Sneaking Us Into Her Bluefly Closet?

What do Nicky Hilton, Kelly Osbourne, Joan Rivers, and Dani Stahl all have in common? Bluefly’s ‘Closet Confessions,’ that’s what. With each trailblazer chatting about their favorite collections, designers, and inspiration, you may as well clear your calendar for the afternoon.

The Nylon Editor-at-Large breaks down her favorite accessories from Suno for Loeffler Randall and a bright pink Prada clutch that we would shamelessly try to swipe if she put it down for a second. We love the idea of getting a one-on-one with this effortlessly chic personality – we feel like we’re getting tips from the coolest of the cool big sister.

Stay tuned for the full video launching tomorrow but here’s a teaser to fill your fashion fix for the day. We’re trying to brainstorm who we think should be next on the seriously awesome series. What do you think??