What Does ‘Twilight’ Have In Common With ‘Ferris Bueller’?

If you don’t bleed blue or have Boston in your blood, then you might not be as excited as the rest of America about the upcoming Super Bowl (which pits the Patriots and the Giants against one another). However, many will still enjoy the east coast bloodbath thanks to the hilarious commercials that always dominate the airwaves during the big game.

This year, two amazing movies have inspired a few ad spots. The first is one of my all time favorites — Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The film’s star Matthew Broderick will revive his iconic character. While the teaser (below) doesn’t indicate what the ad is for, we hear it’s for Honda.

Additionally, an ad for a new Audi features a “Vampire Party” in typicalTwilight style, which basically means a lot of hot vampires sitting around chillin’.

Take a look at the teasers below, and get amped for Super Bowl Sunday. While I’m not Mr. Football, I am Mr. Nachos, and I am certainly Mr. Beer.