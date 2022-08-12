What Does Each Lunar Phase Mean? How To Use The 28-Day Moon Cycle To Your Advantage

Scroll To See More Images

No matter what changes in your life, the moon will always be there for you. Serving as a constant source of light in a sea of darkness, the moon guides you, nurtures you and protects you. Because the shape of the moon is constantly evolving, you’ve probably wondered what each lunar phase means at some point. After all, the energy of a full moon is vastly different from that of a new moon!

Because the moon is considered the ruler of your emotional instincts and your subconscious dreamworld, it has a profound impact on your day-to-day life. After all, it takes the moon around 28 days to complete its orbit around the Earth, moving through eight different phases of the lunar cycle. This cycle always begins with the new moon, reaches its peak during the full moon and then fades back into the night before starting the process all over again. Each phase lasts around seven days, marking a profound, yet subtle shift in the cosmos with each transition. To make matters even more intense, the moon also enters a different zodiac sign every 2.5 days, which is constantly changing the tone of our energetic atmosphere!

Believe it or not, the moon is intrinsically connected to the human body. Because we’re all made of 60% water, and the moon controls the tides, it’s an essential and important entity to us earthlings. Moon mapping can literally help you live your best life! By aligning yourself with the constant ebb and flow of lunar cycle, you can take advantage of its rhythm and use it to heal, grow transform and rejuvenate your energy. And if you make a point of doing certain things at certain intervals of the 28-day lunar cycle, knowing its the perfect timing for whatever you’re manifesting. Use the power of the moon to create your dream life and to speed up the process of your manifestations. Here’s how:

How To Use The 28-Day Lunar Cycle To Your Advantage

New Moon

The new moon marks the beginning of the lunar cycle. During this phase, the moon is hidden from sight, taking its leave from the center stage. As the moon buries itself behind the shadow of night, you can think of it as a seed being planted into the earth. After all, the new moon is an opportune time to set the intentions that you want to manifest over the next month. Starting a project, relationship, job, or routine will prove to be extremely beneficial during this time, because the moon is in the best position to help you start something new. You can create your own visions and reality now (if you dare).

Don’t let the past dictate your future. You’re approaching a new start, because a new moon always gives you a clean slate to work with. After all, this phase of the lunar cycle is about turning the page and starting a new chapter. How do you want to start yours?

Keywords: Starting fresh and setting intentions

Waxing Crescent

In the days that follow the new moon, the moon begins to reveal itself once again. By the time it has become a sliver of light that resembles a toenail, it has entered the waxing crescent phase of the lunar cycle. During this time, you’re probably taking the first steps toward your next goal. Your project is underway and you’re getting things going!

The waxing crescent phase is a time to focus on the one thing that speaks to your heart. You came up with a brilliant idea during the new moon, and now, your intentions are beginning to grow. Start working on your initial plan of action and don’t be afraid to make mistakes along the way. Trial and error is key! Say your affirmations out loud in order to bring your desires to life. Give them energy and two feet to stand on.

Keywords: Baby steps, trial and error

First Quarter Moon

By the time the moon is halfway illuminated, you’ve entered the first quarter phase of the lunar cycle. By now, you might be noticing certain challenges standing in your way. Roadblocks are popping up, misunderstandings are rife and you may even be doubting your ability to see things through. Don’t give up! Instead, learn from what these challenges are trying to tell you, because they can reveal so much about what needs to be done differently.

What steps can you take in problem solving these setbacks right now? How can you move past these issues and create the reality you want? Contemplate different courses of action and rethink your options. Even if it feels impossible to overcome these hurdles, this phase of the lunar cycle is designed to encourage you to push through. Before you know it, success will be yours!



Keywords: Roadblocks, restrictions and challenges

Waxing Gibbous

By the time the waxing gibbous phase of the lunar cycle is underway, the moon is almost completely illuminated, but not quite. Because this phase takes place right before the climactic full moon, you may notice that things are really starting to ramp up during this time!

The waxing gibbous phase energizes you and motivates you to reach the finish line. It encourages you to check in with yourself and make sure your goals are aligned with your ultimate vision. After all, it’s at this point of the lunar cycle in which you start seeing your situation much more clearly. And if there’s anything you want to change, now’s the time to do it! This is a beautiful time to have an intimate conversation with a lover, set the record straight with a friend or even talk to your boss about something that’s on your mind. Everything is starting to fall into place, setting the stage for a groundbreaking full moon moment.

Keywords: Getting motivated and re-energizing

Full Moon

The full moon marks the high point of the lunar cycle. This is when drama unfolds and life-altering moments take place. Think of the full moon as the most climactic part of a movie; when a twist in the plot-line begins to reveal itself and the bad guy gets away.

After all, the full moon is a moment of truth, shining a light on deeply buried truths that are now starting to resurface. It shows you something that you needed to know about yourself and the people around you, because not everyone has your back. Secret agendas make themselves known during this phase of the lunar cycle, as there is no hiding from the way a full moon exposes everything that you haven’t seen before. This is a time when major changes take place, as the truth-telling effects of a full moon often force you to take action one way or the other. And because the full moon is such an intense experience, the toll it takes on your psyche could even be described as a “full moon hangover”. Don’t underestimate the way a full moon can rock your world!

Keywords: Embracing change and stirring the pot

Waning Gibbous

As the bright light of the full moon begins to wane, it encourages you to let go of everything that no longer serves your highest state of being. The waning gibbous phase of the lunar cycle is a time to process the changes that took place during the full moon. Sometimes, this experience is easier than others, because not every full moon is a life-altering experience. However, when you’re at a truly pivotal moment of your life, the waning gibbous phase can be quite intense, as it helps you get used to your new normal.

Being honest with yourself and others will make the process easier and less pressured. This is a wonderful time to do seasonal cleaning, start a new wellness routine or diet and recharge your batteries with a restorative bath. Rest up!

Keywords: Resting, processing and readjusting

Last Quarter

The last quarter phase (aka the third quarter moon) is a great time to make a commitment! During this time, the moon is halfway illuminated once again. As the moon’s light continues to fade into the shadow of night, it encourages you take a stance and make your objectives known to the universe.

What relationships are you ready part ways with? What habits are you prepared to start breaking? What mistakes need correcting? The more you go inward and take stock of what you want to align yourself with, the more your spirit will soar. Believe it or not, you *do* have control over the trajectory of your life. And because the last quarter moon encourages you to correct course when you’ve drifted away from your chosen path, it’s a powerful time to reconnect with yourself and what you’re here to accomplish.

Keywords: Taking action and making a decision

Waning Crescent

By the time the moon is at its waning crescent phase, you’ve almost reached the end of this current lunar cycle. Take time to celebrate all that you’ve accomplished and learned! This time of the month encourages you to look back and assess the damage. A waning crescent moon wants you to let go of all the baggage you’ve been carrying, because it’s no longer your responsibility to carry it. After all, the past is the past and you can’t change what has happened. All you can do is learn from your mistakes and celebrate all the many moments in which you’ve triumphed. Think of this phase as a moment to shed off the weight of the past.

How have you grown? What progress have you made in your life? Because that the new moon starts just a few days later, a waning crescent moon is the perfect time to think about what you want to accomplish next. Make your peace with the past and get reacquainted with the idea of the future!

Keywords: Making peace and embracing forgiveness

Can astrology lead us to find true love? On August 12, join astrologers and bestselling authors, Ophira and Tali Edut, to find out as they live tweet during their new Amazon Prime Video show, ‘Cosmic Love.’ STYLECASTER Astrology Editor Roya Backlund and the ‘Cosmic Love’ daters will be around to answer your burning questions.