What Does an Aries Look Like? The Physical Appearance of This Fire Sign, Explained By an Astrologer

Have you ever seen someone and thought to yourself “Wow, that person looks like an Aries”? Has it ever crossed your mind why someone may “look”, dress, decorate their home or act like their zodiac sign? I’m here to bring some insight by explaining what an Aries looks like!

Astrology can work as a great tool to understand the way that people will look, act, dress and even decorate their homes depending on their sign. When someone has dominant Aries placements (especially personal planets such as their sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Mars or Venus) they tend to embody their planetary ruler: Mars, a planet associated with aggression, forward movement, sex, and passion.

Aries, a cardinal fire sign, is also associated with the first house of identity, self-expression and outward appearance. It is rare to find an Aries that does not attract all of the eyes in the room! They are naturally vivacious, powerful and represented by the ram. When we think of rams, usually their large, curly horns come to mind. It’s not unusual to see people with Aries placements with voluminous or curly heads of hair, or regularly wearing hats. But there is so much more that is influenced in someone’s looks by having an Aries sun, moon, rising or Venus placement.

If you’re curious about what someone with Aries placements looks, dresses and acts like… read on below to understand!

The Physical Appearance of Aries

Being ruled by Mars, Aries people are inherently bold, confident and have a strong presence (whether they mean to or not!). People with an Aries sun, moon, rising or Venus placement tend to have angular faces, heart-shaped faces and chiseled bone structure. Think about famous Aries, Jessica Chastain (born on March 24), who’s stunning and sky-high cheek bones could be seen from a mile away. Because of their fiery Martian energy, they tend to be more athletic and active than most. Because Mars also represents passion, they can tend to appear to have an attitude, making them the kings and queens of having RBF (otherwise known as “resting bitch face”), pouty lips as well as prominent—and oftentimes furrowed—brows. It all makes sense, considering that Mariah Carey is also an Aries! When Mariah said “I don’t know her” and launched the meme of all memes, the whole world knew she was an Aries.

In traditional astrology, Aries is associated with the head and forehead, making it common to see people with Aries placements with large or prominent foreheads. These spirited folks speak with excitement, and it’s easy to see when an Aries is talking about something or someone that sets their heart ablaze because their eyes will light up.

They tend to carry themselves with a sense of purpose, and it is hard for others not to notice when they walk into a room. Their strong and dynamic energy shows up in everything from their facial features to their physique. Think about Lil Nas X (born on April 9) who has a pair of truly stand-out brows, an angular chin and enough bold outfits and enough career-defining projects to last a lifetime (and they’re only just getting started). We have to give credit where credit is due: Mars energy amplifies vitality and creativity in those who have it in their chart.

The Fashion Sense of Aries

Aries energy brings a bold and excited influence over the wardrobe of those who have this placement in their chart. Their sense of style is usually as stylish, edgy and experimental as they are. Think of Anya Taylor Joy’s (born April 16) Halpern bubble dress (styled by the iconic Cancerian, Law Roach), or Kate Hudson (born April 19) who will forever be known for her yellow gown designed by Carolina Herrera in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Although Aries people are not defined by their clothing, they wear easily identifiable and iconic pieces that others will remember for years to come.

Bright colors, trend-setting and pieces that are both fashionable and practical are the cornerstones of an Aries’ wardrobe. Is it any wonder that Sarah Jessica Parker is also an Aries? Because fire signs are intrinsically masculine, regardless of gender, they have a tendency to fancy geometric shapes and patterns in their clothing like square-necked tops, platform heels, square buckle belts and striped or patterned clothing. Edgy accessories are also no stranger to an Aries, as it further pushes the narrative of their vibrant soul shining through the way they dress! They love to take risks with their wardrobe, and even if something is not societally acceptable, if an Aries likes it, they will wear it! We look to them for inspiration. Not only for their outfits, but the risk-taking approach that they take to putting those outfits together.

Some “Aries approved” staple pieces would be:

Gold jewelry

Stand-out accessories

Bright colored tops, bottoms, and dresses

Platform shoes

Statement glasses/sunglasses

Sporty chic: functional, comfortable and stylish athleisure

Distressed jeans

Ironic t-shirts (with crass messages or jokes & slogans)

Sharp blazers or suits with angular lines

Jackets with studs, large zippers, fur or other eye-catching details

Structured pants and tops (i.e. high-waisted trousers with a flare leg)

Bold shoe options (think Margiela Tabi shoes, red bottom heels, Nike Air Mags, and Moon Boots)

Whatever you find an Aries in, be ready to feel as passionately about their outfit as they feel about life. Their purpose on this planet is to push the needle forward and go where no one has gone before. With a risk-taking, pioneering and adventurous spirit that desires action and change, allow them to surprise you without casting judgment. For you may not understand where their head and their heart are now, but in a few years you will see their once “quirky” ideas become normalized by the masses. They are the first sign of the zodiac for a reason! Whether it’s through their looks, their clothes or the way that they decorate their home, be sure to note that Aries people are independent and the way they express themselves will reflect this quality.