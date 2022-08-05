What Does A Leo Look Like? The Physical Appearance Of This Fire Sign, Explained By An Astrologer

Scroll To See More Images

Have you ever looked at someone before and thought to yourself, “That person has to be a Leo”? After all, there’s just something so glorious, confident and majestic about this fire sign. And because astrology has an impact on not just your personality, but also your physical appearance, you can almost tell someone’s zodiac sign just by looking at them. If you’re wondering what a Leo looks like, let’s dive in to why the lion of the zodiac is so easily recognizable.

Astrology is a powerful language that can describe the way a person looks, acts, dresses and even decorates their home! It all depends on the energy of your your sun sign, your Venus sign and most importantly, your rising sign. After all, the rising sign describes the energy you radiate and it’s alway the first thing people see when they meet you. While some may describe the rising sign as nothing more than a mask, think again. Your rising sign influences your sense of style, the vibes you give off and the way you navigate new environments. And at the end of the day, how you present yourself is always a reflection of who you are!

When someone has astrological placements in Leo, they tend to embody their planetary ruler, which is the sun. This bright, shimmering and life-giving energy can be seen in every aspect of a Leo’s life. Between their lustrous mane, their sparkling skin and their bold fashion choices, there’s something about a Leo that makes them impossible to ignore. Like the sun, they light up the whole room!

The Physical Appearance Of Leo

Whether you’re a Leo sun, moon or rising, the influence of this zodiac sign will always shine through your personality and your appearance. If you calculate your full natal chart with an accurate birth time, you’ll be able to discover your rising (which changes every two hours). This is the most important placement in your birth chart, because the zodiac sign that is your rising sign literally dictates the way rest of your birth chart looks. The rising sign rules over the first house of the self, which influences your outward appearance, including the head and profile. Leo placements are attractive to other people because of their natural glow and their warm personality. What else would you expect from the zodiac sign that’s literally ruled by the sun?

Leos tend to have very intense eyes, strong jaw lines and voluminous manes of hair that are often kept long and windblown. Does this sound like a familiar fellow with a loud roar in the animal kingdom? After all, Leos are symbolically tied to the lion (AKA the King of the Jungle). Leos tend to have clear and vibrant skin, especially when they’re slightly sun-kissed. Leo season takes place from July 22 to August 22, giving Leos a perfect excuse to take advantage of the summer sun and maintain their signature bronze tan.

You can look to the face to spot a Leo: Barack Obama, Halle Berry, Joe Jonas, Whitney Houston, Jason Momoa and Elisabeth Moss are just a few examples of famous Leos. They have prominent foreheads, ferocious glares and they’re hardly found living in someone else’s shadow. Leos also tend to have sharp and proud pearly whites. Look out for Leo placements with a fixation on how their teeth look (think retainers, adult braces, regularly getting them whitened or never missing a brush or a floss). That lion energy runs strong with Leo placements and can dictate many of their features from head to toe (or paw)!

The Fashion Sense Of Leo

Leos love to bring the drama and will over-dress 10 times out of 10. They are known for their fearless and fun fashion sense. Think Marilyn Monroe’s bright pink gown in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. She popped against the backdrop of men wearing black and white suits, singing “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” in true Leo fashion. After all, Marilyn Monroe was a Leo rising! If you’re a Leo rising, you’re probably known for making an entrance and being extra in any given event. You can also see this in another famous Leo rising, Tina Turner! Dubbed the queen of rock ‘n roll, her iconic and sparkly stage ensembles make her a Leo rising to her core.

Their sense of style is gaudy; dripping in jewels, gold and fiery colors. Leos enjoy embodying the white-hot energy of the sun—and who can blame them? In fact, they’re so bright, you might have to look away eventually. Their wardrobe is always filled with dramatic statement pieces in the form of plunging necklines, short hems, animal prints, shimmer, fringe, feathers and high slits. They are radiant and proud, and when a Leo walks by, expect a pile of jaws to immediately drop to the floor.

Another example of Leo style is Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, in the 2006 classic The Devil Wears Prada. She intimidates everyone with a single look from her corner office with perfectly feathered hair and extravagant jewels. Who else could play this chic and fashion-forward role but a real-life Leo rising?

And one of the most iconic and well-known examples of how a Leo would dress is none other than Jennifer Lopez. The star left a permanent mark on red carpet fashion with her iconic green Versace silk gown she wore in 2000. Featuring a neckline that dipped below her belly button and a flowing emerald skirt that, it’s no wonder this dress made a comeback in 2019. Clearly, bright colors, expensive fabrics and plunging necklines that show ample amounts of skin are a *must* in a Leo’s wardrobe (especially a Leo like J-Lo).

It’s important to honor a Leo’s desire to stand out from the crowd. Much like we wouldn’t want the sun to dim its shine on our planet, the rest of the zodiac does best when Leo’s are not only allowed, but encouraged to embrace their bold and attention-grabbing nature. Like it or not, this is who they are! If you have Leo placements, take note—it’s time to break that hot pink power suit out of your closet, let your natural hair out to play and take the world by storm!