What Do You Think of the Sex and the City Prequel Mess?

People are obsessed with Sex and the City… still… even after the hot mess in the desert that was Sex and the City The Movie 2, or whatever. Girls still proclaim themselves to be “such a Carrie.” It’s kind of weird since there are far more successful New York girls in fiction and real life to emulate ones without debt and 5,000 pairs of shoes. Writer Candice Bushnell is still trying to make some money off of the lucrative franchise, which is fair, so she wrote a couple of SATC prequels entitled, The Carrie Diaries and Summer And The City, with the hope, presumably, that someone, somewhere, would want to turn these beach reads into chick flicks. And she was right.

Rumors abound, most of which have been denied by everyone and their mother, that Blake Lively would be cast as Samantha Jones, Selena Gomez as Charlotte York, Emma Roberts as Miranda Hobbes and Elizabeth Olsen as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City 3. They’re all adorable, but I’ll believe it when I see it. Also, I can’t imagine Blake being that bawdy, and one would imagine that Samantha would have been even skankier in her 20s.

SJP, who won’t be in the film and probably sees those product placement dollars falling out of her wallet had told the LA Times, “I don’t think we can pretend to go back… It’s creating two histories. It’s like, ‘Oh I didn’t know that about Carrie Bradshaw.”

The plot for the rumored SATC3 movie, and I won’t pretend to have read the books, is that Carrie is a recent Midwest transplant in the big city. Candice Bushnell explained to WWD:

“Every character has a back-story – what the reader sees, in a sense, is the tip of the iceberg. The characters don’t exist in a vacuum – when we first meet them… in their Thirties and single in New York – they are, in a sense, in the middle of their stories. Which is what makes the Carrie Diaries series so satisfying.”

I think the young ones deserve their close ups, and as long as the ’80s looks don’t get too costumey, I’m behind this venture. But, then, how will we ever get to see Carrie pregnant with Big’s baby at 50?