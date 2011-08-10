What Do You Think of the Fall 2011 Bag Already Selling Out?

Everyone once and awhile a bag comes along and girls simultaneously falls in love. Said bags, say 8 years ago, had more studs and zippers and handles and hardware to take an eye out. Thankfully, tastes have moved to a more ladylike, polished, minimal and reserved level of taste. This means two things: 1. That bag that had you at hello will actually maintain its pretty past one season and 2. there’s no need to look like fashion sheep [read: victim].

3.1 Phillip Lim‘s Pashli style for Fall is already selling out and has been spotted on girls like the insanely cool editor of Russh magazine, Stevie Dance, which is way more relevant than some celebrity who borrowed her stylist’s. I’m feeling the navy, but the green is also rather amazing. Do you see what the fuss is about?

3.1PhillipLim Pashli style,$895, available at the brand’s boutiques in NY and LA and online at places likeShopbop.