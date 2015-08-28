Justin Bieber Asks ‘What Do You Mean’ 26 Times in New Song

“Haters slowly turning into a Belieber.” That’s the most recent comment on YouTube about Justin Bieber‘s new video for “What Do You Mean?” While we’re not 100 percent convinced that’ll happen, we’ll be the first to admit that it’s a pretty catchy track. It’s not incredibly verbose—Biebs warbles the phrase “what do you mean?” 26 times in three-and-a-half-minutes—but it definitely has the summery, chilled-out sound that made his most recent release “Where are U Now” a hit, also produced by Skrillex.

The black and white video, shot around L.A., shows Bieber skateboarding with pros Ryan Sheckler and Chelsea Castro. Not really sure what kick-flips have to do with lyrics like “what do you mean/you’re so indecisive of what I’m saying/trying to catch the beat/make up your heart” but—to be fair—we don’t really know what that means, either.

Watch the video below, and maybe even download it on iTunes—it’s a solid end-of-season addition to your weekend playlist.