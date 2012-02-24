What Do Liza Minnelli And O.J. Simpson Have In Common?

Well, nothing really. Liza Minnelli is a goddess and O.J. Simpson is … we won’t get into it. But from March 1st to April 21st you can pop over to the Danziger Gallery in New York and check out some of Andy Warhol‘s Polaroid shots that feature loved (and often controversial) icons from years past.

And yes, Minnelli and Simpson are among them. And they’re in good company. A dash of Gianni Versace and a sprinkling of Jane Fonda add a little spice to the exhibit. Click through the slideshow above to check out some of our favorite pictures from the exhibit! For more selections head over to ABC News, and if you’re in the area, make sure to check out the entire collection!