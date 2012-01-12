What Do Beyoncé, Her Mom & Proenza Schouler Have In Common?

If you haven’t heard about the Runway to Win initiative, it’s definitely something worth investigating. Basically, Anna Wintour snagged some of fashion’s elite and is spearheading a fund raiser for Barack Obama‘s reelection campaign.

Instead of holding some boring black tie benefit, she had some amazing designers create t-shirts that are available here. Some of the designers include the boys of Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Diane Von Furstenberg, Alexander Wang, and a slew of other A-listers.

Perhaps my favorite part of the list isBeyonc and her mother, Tina Knowles, who have both flexed their fashion muscles as the creators ofHouse of Deron. Maybe they’re not exactly on the same level as the dudes who brought the PS1 to prominence, but they are certainly something!

Check out more information about the initiative here, and good luck browsing the t-shirts without buying a few of your own. Seriously, politics and fashion rarely looks this fabulous.