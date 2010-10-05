What Do Alexa Chung, An Oscar Winner And A Gossip Girl Have In Common?

If there’s one thing Karl does (and he does so many things well) it’s getting all the pretty girls out to his front row. Outfitted in the chicest of Chanel, each of these chers offer their own particular approach to dressing in head-to-toe Coco.
Alexa stayed true to her navy ways, while Rachel took a floral turn and Clemence kept it simple. Would you go well-hatted like Lou or channel Jean Seberg like Claudia? Click through and decide for yourself, coquettes!
Alexa Chung rocked a semi sheer number in a frock that's very similar to what she wore to a NYC Chanel party.
Keira Knightley was making quite a name for herself in the fashion arena, but then she won an Oscar and got all serious and started showing up to events in boring black blazers and taupe dresses.
Claudia Schiffer may seem under-dressed for a high fashion runway presentation, but I'm feeling her laid-back French Riviera vibe.
The newest Gossip Girl, Clemence Poesy is such a natural beauty she can don just about anything, but hum drum black and white is feeling a bit blah. In other news, her newly darkened tresses are hot.
Lou Doillon breaks my heart a little more with each of her insanely cool looks. That Indiana Jones hat is perfection on her and I'm dying for the '70s vibe.
Rachel Bilson is always the picture of adorable. I'd opt for something more structured from the Parisian fashion house, but that drapey jacket is v cool.