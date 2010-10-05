What Do Alexa Chung, An Oscar Winner And A Gossip Girl Have In Common?

If there’s one thing Karl does (and he does so many things well) it’s getting all the pretty girls out to his front row. Outfitted in the chicest of Chanel, each of these chers offer their own particular approach to dressing in head-to-toe Coco.

Alexa stayed true to her navy ways, while Rachel took a floral turn and Clemence kept it simple. Would you go well-hatted like Lou or channel Jean Seberg like Claudia? Click through and decide for yourself, coquettes!