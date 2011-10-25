What Did You Eat Today? Tell Nosh, Not Your Boyfriend

You know those people who cannot resist telling you what they had for breakfast, lunch and dinner onFacebook? Are you tired of all the food porn pictures from various restaurantsdu jour on Twitter? Well now those obnoxious over-sharers will have a place where they can food-gush with a purpose:Nosh.

TodayFirespotter Labs (funded by Google Ventures and run byCraig Walker)released theiPhone andAndroid appNosh to the international market.

Sure, there are dozens of apps to find the hottest restaurants near you, but Nosh has a different angle –thinkInstagram meetsZagat with the focus beingwhat you like to eat as opposed towhere you like to eat.

The app (which is free) compiles everyrestaurant that is listed on Google places anywhere in the world and allows users to rate the menu items. You take and share pics with “friends” and “followers,” rate, review and discuss the dishes — not the restaurant. The most popular items at a locale quickly answer the age-old question, “What’s good here?”

Will apps soon be replacing waiters?

While that question remains to be seen, what is clear is that finding commonality over shared tastes can really bring people together. You can connect to your Nosh pals through Twitter, Facebook andFoursquare from within the app and get the inside scoop fromrestaurateurs. Most importantly, you can provide much needed feedback, which will ultimately enhance your dining experience.