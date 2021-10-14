Britney Is Thinks Jamie Lynn ‘Turned Her Back’ on Her by Writing a Tell-All About Their Family

Since the #FreeBritney movement started, fans have wondered what Jamie Lynn Spears did to Britney to make their relationship what it is now. The answer is Jamie Lynn did a lot, but at the moment, Britney isn’t pleased with her younger sister’s plan to release a memoir amid her conservatorship case and her fight for freedom.

Jamie Lynn announced in an Instagram post in October 2021 that she was set to publish her first book, titled Things I Should Have Said, in January 2022. “I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!! ‘THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID’ has been in the works for quite a longggg time now,” Jamie Lynn wrote at the time. News of the book first came in July 2021 when Worthy Publishing, a branch of Hachette Book Group, announced that Jamie Lynn had a memoir in the works titled, I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, which referenced Britney’s lyric, “I must confess, it’s killing me,” from her 1998 song, “…Baby One More Time.” After backlash from Britney’s fans, however, Jamie changed the title of her memoir from I Must Confess to Things I Should Have Said.

As for how Britney feels, a source told E! News on Thursday, October 14, that Britney feels “totally abandoned” after Jamie Lynn’s memoir announcement “Britney is very, very angry and hurt,” the insider said. “She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long.” The source continued, “She asked for support, and feels like Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn’t be bothered.”

A source also told Hollywood Life on Wednesday, October 13, that Britney isn’ “interested in pursuing a relationship” with Jamie Lynn after her memoir announcement. “It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book,” the insider said. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”

The source continued, “What saddens Britney the most is that Jamie Lynn isn’t even using this opportunity to speak out in support of her. At this point, Britney is not interested in pursuing a relationship with her sister. And who could blame her?”

After Jamie Lynn’s memoir announcement, Britney took to her Instagram to shade her sister for almost using her lyric as the title of her tell-all. “Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year 😜 but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘Shit, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ 😂🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!” What do you guys think 🤔🤔🤔 ????” Britney captioned a photo of her in a black dress.

In an Instagram post in July, Britney confirmed that she and Jamie Lynn were not in a good place after she expressed how hurt she was when Jamie Lynn performed a medley of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” Britney wrote. She continued, “My so-called support system hurt me deeply… This conservatorship killed my dreams…so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill…yet people still try!!!!”

The day before her post, Britney wrote about how betrayed by those “closest” to her during her conservatorship. “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she wrote. “There’s nothing worse than that!!!!”

She continued, “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all…did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE…did you put your hand out when I was drowning???? Again…NO.”

