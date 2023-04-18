Love Is Blind’s Jackie Accuses Marshall of Calling Her a Transphobic Slur

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: Love Is Blind season 4 spoilers ahead. Since the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, there have been a lot of questions over what derogatory word Marshall said to Jackie and the term he called her during an off-camera fight before their breakup.

Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds were two of 30 contestants from Love Is Blind season 4, which premiered on Netflix on March 24, 2023 and followed 15 men and 15 women from the Seattle, Washington, as they speed-dated in “Pods” where they can talk but not see each other. During their 10 days in “The Pods”, the couples decide if they wanted to get engaged—still sight unseen—or end their relationships for a better connection with someone else. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on a honeymoon, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since Love Is Blind premiered on Netlix in 2020, the show has become one of service’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months. “Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind were based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

But back to Marshall and Jackie. So what derogatory word did Marshall say to Jackie on Love Is Blind season 4 and what term did he call her? Read on for what Jackie revealed about Marshall after the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion.

What derogatory word did Marshall say to Jackie on Love Is Blind season 4?

What derogatory word did Marshall say to Jackie on Love Is Blind season 4? After the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, Jackie claimed that Marshall called her a transphobic slur while they were together off camera. In a series of Instagram Stories on April 17, 2023, Jackie shared texts between her and Tiffany, another Love Is Blind season 4 contestant, in which she accused Marshall of calling her a transphobic slur. “Your feelings are valid and this experience is HARD! I’m here if you wanna talk about it on or off camera. I got you girl! Keep your head up and see ya later on!” Tiffany texted Jackie, who responded, “Marshall told me I looked like a [transphobic slur] that he viewed me as a project that he could mold into something. I would have never thought he would say those to me. Told me I wear too much sweats & that I need to give him more. Tiff I’m so emotionally drained.”

Tiffany texted back, “Wait, what?!!! That is totally disrespectful and you don’t deserve someone who speaks to you that way!” to which Jackie responded, “It caught me so off guard. I was stunned. Brett talked to me after the party before I left to tell me he hopes me & Marshall work out , I Appreciate his words. Brett is an amazing fine man but I don’t like that Marshall keeps telling people our business. & yes I pushed him because stop talkin that shit to me to my face.”

Tiffany responded, “Hmmmm…I don’t think Marshall gave Brett the full story. I would’ve thrown that ring in his face and gave him the [middle finger emoji.] Just think real hard about if this is the man you want in your life. He should be uplifting you, these words he used were hurtful.”

Jackie also shared texts between her and Micah, another Love Is Blind season 4 contestant, whom she also told Marshall called her a transphobic slur. “I didn’t tell you but the reason I was late was because me & marshall got into a altercation because he called me a [transphobic slur],” Jackie wrote. She continued, “He said it ‘as a joke’ because we were filling out the marriage thing & he was like ‘male or female? & I’m like ???? & he was like u kinda look like a [transphobic slur.] I’m like HUH?! & that was Sunday night. Monday he said he was joking ^ that he was sorry because I had told [redacted[ I was done & I don’t wanna be with me so they went into a frenzy & went into damage control. We talked & I was like don’t ever again joke like that & he was crying.”

During the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, Marshall admitted that he and Jackie got into a heated argument after she started “calling me out for my sexual preferences,” though he denied that he called her a transphobic slur. “I felt like it was my turn to make a jab. I said, ‘You know, you got a strong jawline. You coulda been a man for all I know,'” he said. “She took very clear offense to it. We were just learning each other. We don’t really know what each other’s triggers are. I thought it was a safe space because she’s coming at me, calling me out for my sexual preferences… I did not say a specific term. I did not use a derogatory word, no.”

Who is Marshall from Love Is Blind season 4?

Who is Marshall from Love Is Blind season 4? Marshall Glaze is a 27-year-old Marketing Manager from the Seattle, Washington, area. His Instagram handle is @MarshallGlaze. “Love Is Blind S4 | @netflix Baltimore to Seattle 📍 ΑΦΑ 1906” his Instagram bio read at the time Love Is Blind season 4 premiered. Marshall is also the cousin of Justin Glaze, who came in third place on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, and was a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, who is also from Baltimore, Washington, and has commented on Marshall’s Instagram.

“You know why I’m here 🫶🏽❤️. Love is Blind Season 4 premieres on @netflix Friday, 3/24! @loveisblindnetflix , let’s ride 🐎,” Marshall captioned an Instagram post announcing he was on Love Is Blind season 4 in March 2023. In a video announcing the full Love Is Blind season 4 cast in March 2023, Marshall described what he’s working on is accepting that no one’s perfect Marshall graduated from the University of Baltimore in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was the undergraduate speaker for his commencement and took a photo with keynote speaker, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to the University of Baltimore’s website.

Where was Love Is Blind season 4 filmed?

Love Is Blind season 4 was filmed in Seattle, Washington. Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia; season 2 was filmed in Chicago, Illinois; and season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that each season casts contestants from the same city so long distance isn’t a factor in their relationships. “It was a really interesting and diverse cast in terms of the fact that they were all from many different places originally,” he said. “But they were all living around the Atlanta area [at the time of casting]. The reason that we did that was because we wanted to give these people a real shot at making their relationships work for the long term.”

He continued, “Whether you think [love] is going to happen or not, we wanted people that would be ready to be married. If you’re really in it—genuinely in it, which was the No. 1 casting criteria—it felt to us that it was too much of a bridge for someone living in Miami and someone living in Seattle to build. We thought let’s at least start with them in the same geographical area.”

Coelen also explained to Variety in 2020 about why he wanted each Love Is Blind season to cast contestants from the same city. “We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working,” he said. Coelen also told Variety at the time about the locations he was looking at for future Love Is Blind seasons. “Look, the idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries—it’s very global. There’s lots of places that that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well,” he said.

Coelen also told Oprah magazine in 2020 that The Pods lasted around 10 days, which started with a series of speed dates between contestants that lasted between eight to 12 minutes. We did a ranking system, from who you though was most compatible to least compatible after the first date. Every day, the list got shorter and shorter,” Love Is Blind season 1 contestant Mark Cuevas told Oprah magazine at the time. Coelen also told Oprah magazine made the cast smaller a few days into the The Pods stage to focus on the contestants forming “real connections.” “We ended up focusing on people who were really forming real connections,” he said.

Though the dates started short, Coelen told Variety that the producers allowed contestants to have longer dates once they saw how strong their connections were. “In the beginning nobody knew who anybody was. So we structured it so that they would have an opportunity to talk to everyone. They were never given any instruction on what to say or what not to say or what they could ask about or what they couldn’t ask about. And you see on the show, some people decided to [ask] ‘How tall are you, what do you look like?'” he said. “Other people were like, ‘Why would I ever do that? That’s not the point of this.’ We really wanted it to be their own story, their own journey. We would set it up so they had the opportunity to talk to everybody. Then from that point [it was monitored]. Let’s say somebody really wanted to talk to you and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I have no interest in that person.'”

He continued, “You’re not going to talk to them. It doesn’t matter. We’re not going to arrange people to speak to one another where somebody’s like, ‘yeah, I don’t want to talk to that person.’ We just wouldn’t do that. Multiple points throughout the day we had to break and they had to eat, go to the bathroom, go do interviews, but generally we wanted to give them as much time in the pods as possible with the people that they genuinely wanted to talk to. These dates are obviously cut down but they were hours and hours and hours long.”

Who are the Love Is Blind season 4 hosts?

The Love Is Blind season 4 hosts are Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who have hosted the series since it premiered in February 2020. The couple also hosted season 1 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.” Vanessa was the 1998 Miss Teen USA and was a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Total Request Live on MTV. She’s the current lead in CBS’ NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, which premiered in 2021.

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

Love Is Blind season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

