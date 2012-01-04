What Dakota Fanning Wore On Her First Day At NYU

Dakota Fanning has seriously come a long way from playing the little girl in I Am Sam. The established fashionista is now grown up and a student at New York University.

As an alumnus of the school and a huge Fanning fan, I’m sad we didn’t cross paths. (Side note: I lived a few doors down from the talk of last year’s Sundance Film Fest and the little sister of the most famous twins in the world, Elizabeth Olsen.)

Going to college with celebrities is an interesting experience, and poses a lot of questions. For example, who knows what they’ll wear to class? Will they always look red carpet ready? Luckily, Dakota came clean and told Elle UK about what she wore on the first day of NYU.

The actress opted for a pleated skirt, velvet Marni shoes, black knee socks, and an asymmetrical Alexander Wang sweater. I’m impressed that she didn’t show up in head-to-toe Rodarte knitwear and a Neil Lane necklace. This is modest and refined for some NYU girls. I had a nasty looking girl in one of my classes who rocked a beat-up Birkinand Louboutins like it was her damn job. Like, we get it, hon. You’re rich.

