13 Books Your Favorite Celebrities Are Reading This Summer

There’s plenty to do during the summer, but one of our favorite pastimes is diving into a really good book. The only problem: There are so many incredible reads to choose from—some many authors, genres, topics and characters—that it’s hard to know where to begin. And since downtime is so precious during the summer, the stakes are particularly high.
Enter: your favorite celebrities.
Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson, Oprah, and more have taken to social media to share what’s on their summer reading lists. Their selections run the gamut: thrillers, memoirs, sci-fi page-turners—you name it. No matter what your taste in literature looks like, you’re sure to find at least one celebrity recommendation you can carry to the beach, park, or wherever else you’re headed this summer.
Flip through the slideshow to find out what summer reads 13 of your favorite celebrities have their eye on. (It’s practically like you’re reading with them!)
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon's June book club pick: Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman. Witherspoon described the book as "a psychological thriller that captivated me from page one."
According to Witherspoon, Something in the Water tells the story of newlyweds honeymooning in Bora Bora. "Mark and Erin make a shocking discovery ... one that unfolds into a wild, page-turning ride!" Um, we're so in.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling not-so-subtly reminded us we should all be reading oner of her hilarious books this summer.
Hilary Duff
In May, Hilary Duff shared and Instagram selfie while reading Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.
Pachinko tells the story of teenage Sunja, who becomes pregnant with a wealthy man's child only to reject him once she finds out he's married, instead marrying a traveling minister.
I mean, if it's good enough for Hilary Duff to read in the bathtub, it's definitely good enough for us.
Kerry Washington
While she was filming the final season of Scandal, Kerry Washington encouraged her followers to pick up a copy of The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy.
The story follows a group of moms living in Brooklyn. One night, one of the women's children is snatched from their crib, leading to a frantic search to find the child. Wanna know how it turns out? We do. (Plus, doesn't Kerry Washington just seem like someone who'd have great taste in books?)
Emma Watson
Heart Berries by Terese Mailhot has Emma Watson hooked, and for good reason. According to Amazon, the nonfiction story "is a powerful, poetic memoir of a woman's coming of age on the Seabird Island Band in the Pacific Northwest."
Mandy Moore
This Is Us star Mandy Moore is all about Ronan Farrow's War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence. Sounds like a pretty brainy read, but Farrow's smooth storytelling more than makes up for it.
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones was repping her sister's book School of Awake during the summer of 2017. But we're pretty certain the book, which features both readings and activities to overcome obstacles and connect to your true self, is basically timeless.
Constance Wu
Last summer, Constance Wu was loving Jenny Zhang's Sour Heart, a short story collection of pieces about the Asian-American, Chinese, and Chinese immigrant experience.
Olivia Wilde
Wilde was all about The Power by Naomi Alderman, which has drawn comparisons to Margaret Atwood's famous book 1985's The Handmaid's Tale.
According to Amazon, "In The Power, the world is a recognizable place: there's a rich Nigerian boy who lounges around the family pool; a foster kid whose religious parents hide their true nature; an ambitious American politician; a tough London girl from a tricky family. But then a vital new force takes root and flourishes, causing their lives to converge with devastating effect. Teenage girls now have immense physical power—they can cause agonizing pain and even death. And with this small twist of nature, the world drastically resets."
Sounds like our kind of dystopia.
Selma Blair
Blair couldn't get enough of The Lost Family by Jenna Blum. She posted a photo of the book on Instagram and said, "On page 30 of a new book, and I am all in. My sister knows how heavenly I find a great read and she passed this advanced copy of @jenna_blum ‘s new #historicalfiction right to baby sis."
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham devoted an entire post to Caroline Kepnes' sci-fi thriller Providence. Providence tells the story of Jon, who disappears from his hometown only to return to his childhood sweetheart with strange powers he can't remember getting. Meanwhile, in Providence, Rhode Island, perfectly healthy people are dropping dead. Are the two events connected? (We're thinking yes.)
Oprah Winfrey
Count on Oprah Winfrey, the master of picking a good book, to have exactly the right thing for you to read this summer. On June 5, she announced her next pick, The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row by Anthony Ray Hinton.
Winfrey hyped up Hinton's story, captioning her video announcement on Instagram with the following: "Book Club friends, I’m SO passionate about my next pick. The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton. A man you should know. This unimaginable memoir is Anthony’s story of being falsely convicted and released from death row after 30 YEARS!"
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson is all about Allison Pataki's memoir Beauty in the Broken Places: A Memoir of Love, Faith, and Resilience.
Beauty tells the true-life story of Pataki and her husband, who suffered a stroke when she was five months pregnant. You will not want to put this heart-wrenching book down once you crack the spine, we promise.
