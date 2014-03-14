The New Social Media Trend We Find Truly Hilarious: Whaling

Remember a couple of years ago when “planking” was the thing everyone on Twitter was doing? People lied down flat on top of random objects, called it planking, and basically overnight it blew up. Even Jay Z rapped about it. Well, planking, there’s a new social media sheriff in town.

It’s called whaling, it’s only done on Vine, and it’s so stupid that it’s hysterical. Basically you jump in the air behind some kind of obstruction, so you look like a whale jumping out of water. The results: amazing. The prospect: something really stupidly fun to try this weekend.

Happy weekend!