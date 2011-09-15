We’ve Only Just Begun: London Fashion Week Kicks Off Today!

Most of us here in New York are breathing a sigh of relief as NYFW draws to a close. But for many this is just the beginning. New York is the first of the worldwide fashion capitals to host shows and festivities.

Up next on our fashion tour de force—London-town.

London, which is quickly gaining industry credibility, will host A-list designers such as Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood andBurberry. In ahistoric decision in 2009Burberry’s Chief Creative OfficerChristopher Bailey decided to move the Prorsum show from Milan to their hometown of London, immediately catapulting London Fashion Week to new heights.

The talented designers of the United Kingdom draw the attention of its own glitterati. Expect to spot thewho’s who of the British fashion scene such assuperstar model Kate Moss, English rosesKeira Knightley andRosamund Pike sitting front-row—not to mention “it” girlsElizabeth Jagger and Georgia May Jagger who often grace the runways as well.

I’m sure this year London Fashion Week will be getting a royal visit from the UK’s new first lady of fashion—the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her scene-stealing sister Pippa Middleton (or as the locals call her,P-Middy).

And click here to find out who top(shop)sKlout's list ofLondon Fashion Week Designers.